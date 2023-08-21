Mortgage Rates Forecast: How Housing Market Will Change in the Near Future

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumped up to its highest level since 2002 last week, climbing above 7 percent, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC), known as Freddie Mac. Newsweek asked two experts what the rise in mortgage rates is due to, and what this means for the housing market in the coming future.

As of August 17, the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.09 percent, according to the company, up from 6.96 last week. A year earlier, the rate was 5.13 percent. At the beginning of the pandemic, when the housing market was booming, it had dipped below the 3 percent mark.

The vertiginous rise of the most popular home loan in the U.S. in the past year is making the dream of homeownership difficult or even unattainable for many aspiring homebuyers, with experts warning them they can forget about the favorable, low rates they enjoyed at the beginning of the pandemic—as they're not coming back any time soon.

Townhomes under construction on July 19, 2023, in Mundelein, Illinois. With homeowners reluctant to sell their homes and give up their existing low mortgage rates, the demand for new homes has spiked. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Why Are Mortgage Rates Still So High?

"Over the last year, the Federal Reserve has raised its key rate to try to tamper down inflation," Dr. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of research at the National Realtor Association (NAR), told Newsweek.

"That has worked successfully but has had a ripple effect on the mortgage market."

While the Fed paused its aggressive hike campaign in June to assess the impact of its policies, it once again raised its key rate in July, causing dismay among housing market experts.

For Orphe Divounguy, a senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans, mortgage rates are still rising because of the "stronger-than-expected economic data and the Treasury's plans to increase the size of its auctions," he told Newsweek.

"A robust July retail sales report showed that U.S. consumers continue to spend despite higher interest rates and inflation, which remains elevated despite continuing to cool."

These are the same reasons identified by Freddie Mac, who acknowledged that the economy "continues to do better than expected and the 10-year Treasury yield has moved up, causing mortgage rates to climb."

What Does This Mean For Homebuyers And Homeowners?

At the moment, homebuyers are facing higher interest rates than have been seen in the last two decades—a situation that has exacerbated their struggle as they were already facing the increased unaffordability of the market.

This is really bad news for all homebuyers, but especially for those trying to purchase their first homes.

"First-time buyers who do not have housing equity will have a harder time entering the market due to the reduction in purchase power," said Lautz.

Homeowners who already have "an attractive low mortgage interest rate in the 2 to 3 percent range," on the other hand, "may have separation anxiety leaving that mortgage and home, even if the home is no longer a good fit for them or their family," added the NAR economist.

Will Mortgage Rates Continue Going Up?

"Evidence of enduring economic strength should continue to keep some upward pressure on bond yields and mortgage rates," said Divounguy.

"The Federal Reserve's efforts to shrink its balance sheet combined with the increased size of government debt issuance is also causing Treasury yields—and mortgage rates—to increase."

Lautz agreed, adding that while the Fed is likely to raise its key rate one more time this year, the central bank could also pause its rate hikes. This would lead mortgage rates to decrease into the 6 percent range by the end of the year, "a welcome relief to homebuyers," she said.

Divounguy is positive that this might be the case—though he remains cautious.

"Rising productivity coupled with tighter financial conditions and the slowdown in hiring and cooling nominal wage growth are indications that the Federal Reserve's campaign against inflation might soon be over," he said.

This, in turn, could offer some much-needed relief for homebuyers in terms of lower interest rates, though persisting low inventory could cause "a swarm of buyers who have waited on the sidelines to purchase" to compete for limited supply.

"Hopefully the same is true of potential sellers who are ready to make a move," Lautz said.

Divounguy thinks that's the case.

"Although inventory is nearly half of what it was before the pandemic, more supply is coming," he said. "Builders are working to close the inventory gaps and that should ease price pressures."

A Zillow survey showed that 25 percent of existing homeowners plan to sell in the next three years, up from 15 percent a year ago.

"Most sellers are in an extremely comfortable position, sitting on record home equity with very low mortgage payments," Divounguy said. "Those who list their home for sale are able to sell their home in less than half the time it took to sell a home in 2019."

But the Zillow economist pointed out that predictions of falling mortgage rates have yet to materialize.

"Homebuyers should shop with the expectation that rates are unlikely to return to 5 percent in the near future," he said.

"There are a few potential bright spots for buyers on the horizon as we head toward the fall. Competition is likely to ease as it typically does this time of year. Builders are also providing incentives to buyers such as rate buydowns [which allow borrower to obtain a lower interest rate by paying discount points at closing] and offering to pay some of the closing costs," he added.