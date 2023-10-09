U.S.

These States Require Highest Salaries for Single Person to Live

Living costs significantly vary from state to state, making the salary necessary for a single person to live comfortably different based on region and city.

Personal finance website GoBankingRates compiled a list awarding the highest and lowest cost of living states by the salary needed for a single person, and some residents may be surprised to see where their home resides on the list.

The most expensive states to live in tended to be those seen as high demand for vacations and natural beauty.

Hawaii came in at the most expensive, requiring a living wage of $112,411 for a single person to get by.

Cost of living
A food shopper searches for vegetables on July 1, 2023, at the Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington, Vermont. Living costs significantly vary from state to state, making the salary necessary for a single person to live comfortably different based on region and city. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Because the state is surrounded by the ocean, residents have to pay a premium on shipped goods, and real estate costs reflect the demand for the island's natural beauty.

The website calculated its living wage by looking at what residents would need to follow a 50/30/20 budget. Under the guidelines, residents would be able to use 50 percent of their income to cover necessities like housing and utilities. Meanwhile, 30 percent would go toward discretionary spending and 20 percent toward savings or investments.

The cost of living in places like Hawaii remains exceptionally high, considering the U.S. median income for a single, full-time worker is just $57,200, according to the Labor Bureau.

The top 10 highest incomes necessary for a single person to live are in these states:

  • 1. Hawaii: $112,411
  • 2. Massachusetts: $87,909
  • 3. California: $80,013
  • 4. New York: $73,226
  • 5. Alaska: $71,570
  • 6. Maryland: $67,915
  • 7. Vermont: $65,923
  • 8. Oregon: $65,763
  • 9. Washington: $65,640
  • 10. New Jersey: $64,463

After Hawaii, residents need extra to live in Massachusetts, California and New York because of high housing costs in big cities.

Thirty states have a living wage at or below the national median income of $57,200, reflecting a reality for a large number of Americans who are unable to follow the 50/30/20 budget and see their savings depleted as they look to cover basic living expenses like rent and food.

Many singles also live with roommates to make their incomes go further as real estate values remain high and living alone stacks up extra costs.

Region also plays a significant role in what's possible with a certain salary. Median home prices in the South and Midwest are generally much cheaper, averaging about $311,800 and $366,600, respectively, according to National Association of Realtors data. Meanwhile, nationwide, Americans pay an average of $410,200.

The top 10 lowest incomes necessary for a single person to live are in these states:

  • 1. Mississippi: $45,906
  • 2. Oklahoma: $46,024
  • 3. Alabama: $46,577
  • 4. Arkansas: $47,111
  • 5. Kentucky: $47,318
  • 6. Kansas: $47,379
  • 7. West Virginia: $47,732
  • 8. Missouri: $47,771
  • 9. Iowa: $48,518
  • 10. Tennessee: $48,774

In Mississippi, singles need only $45,906 to follow the budgeting guidelines, half of what's needed in Hawaii. Oklahoma and Alabama also required less than $47,000 to afford necessities while still saving for the future.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC