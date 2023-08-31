Most Stolen Vehicles List Reveals US Thieves Prefer Dodges

Dodge cars once again top the Highway Loss Data Institute's list of most-stolen vehicles. Electric cars, trucks and SUVs are some of the least frequently stolen models.

Theft claims for the most-stolen Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat were 60 times more frequent for 2020-22 models per capita with 25 whole-vehicle thefts per 1,000 insured vehicles. For comparison, the most stolen vehicle for the 2017-19 model year, the Infiniti Q60, had just two thefts per thousand.

"If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway," Highway Loss Data Institute senior vice president Matt Moore said in a press release. "These numbers are unbelievable."

The Dodge Charger HEMI placed second on the list, with whole-vehicle thefts that were more than 20 times higher than average, the Highway Loss Data Institute reports.

A 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT on a dusty road. Stellantis

In third, 18th and fourth places, respectively, are the Infiniti Q50 and Q50 4WD, and Dodge Challenger. The HLDI list refers to cars with all-wheel drive (AWD) as "4WD" as well as those with four-wheel drive.

There are four Kias on the roster: Sportage, Spotage 4WD, Rio and Forte. Kia and Hyundai branded models have been the subject of lawsuits across the U.S. related to high theft rates linked to an equipment issue that makes the cars more easily able to be stolen compared to the traditional vehicle.

Automotive News reports that there are now 79 lawsuits in 24 district courts pertaining to Kia and Hyundai brand vehicle break-ins. A $200 million settlement has been proposed by Kia America and Hyundai Motor America to settle claims from owners in the U.S. whose cars were stolen and either totaled or unrecovered.

The Land Rover Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and BMW X6 and X7 4WD continue to be highly coveted by thieves, as well less luxurious models like the Honda CR-V, CR-V 4WD and Accord, and Nissan Maxima.

The 2021 Nissan Maxima, the company's flagship sedan. Nissan North America

A number of pickup trucks make the list. The Ford F-350 SuperCrew 4WD and Ford F-250 SuperCrew 4WD, both part of the Super Duty family, are ranked 13th and 15th, respectively. The Ram 3500 with a crew cab, long wheelbase and 4WD sits near the bottom of the Top 20 list.

About half the list has seen mid-generation updates or a complete model redo since the 2020 model year. The only vehicles in the Top 20 that have not undergone significant revisions since then are the Dodges, Infinitis, Maxima, Ram 3500 and Kia Rio.

Along with electric vehicles, theft claims for Volvos were also low.

In five years' time, the list could look very different. Dodge will soon end production of the Charger and Challenger as we know them today. The gasoline-powered Maxima and Infiniti Q50 variants are being replaced by electric cars and Kia is in the process of revamping its entire lineup.