Mother of 6 Fatally Shot in Front of Her Daughter: Family

A mother of six was fatally shot in Washington state moments after she had been dropped off by her daughter, her family have said.

King County Sheriff's Office, which operates in and around Seattle, was alerted to reports of a shooting just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. When officers arrived near the intersection of 277th Street and Green River Road South, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, according to NBC affiliate King5.

The woman was pronounced dead by emergency services, the sheriff's office said.

Four people have been shot dead in Washington since May 1 this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which collates information about shootings across the U.S.

Tabby Keller told KOMO News the victim was her mother Brenda Matchett, 55. Keller said she had dropped her mother off at her RV, which was parked at an encampment near Green River Road, moments before the shooting.

Mother and daughter had spent the evening together, Keller told the network, and Matchett had been helping her with her two toddlers.

She added: "I dropped her off, was trying to find the GPS out there, shots were fired to the point where I ducked down into my car. She came out and said, 'Are you OK?'."

Keller told her mother she was fine, at which point more shots rang out. Matchett collapsed and said she had been shot in the chest.

Keller told KOMO News that she ran to her mother and tried to stop the bleeding.

She dialed 911 but, as she did not know the precise address, handed the phone to her mother's boyfriend, identified only by his first name Tony, who gave the exact location.

Matchett's daughter and boyfriend both told KOMO News they believed the shooting was random and the bullets could have been fired by someone from a wooded area.

King County Sheriff's Office told the network that its Major Crimes Unit is investigating. So far, it has released no information about a suspect or possible motive.

Matchett was a mother of six, including her stepdaughter, Keller said. She had 10 grandchildren, with an 11th due to be born in the near future.

She told KOMO News: "We all have babies now—toddlers and infants—and just, bam, no grandma. It really sucks. Despite her struggles with homelessness and addiction following a divorce about 10 years ago, she remained a constant in her family's lives."

Newsweek has contacted King County Sheriff's Office for comment via email.