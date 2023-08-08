News

Mother Arrested After Putting Alcohol in Infant's Bottle: Police

By
News California Infants Alcohol San bernardino

A mother was arrested over the weekend after her infant was found intoxicated by sheriff's deputies.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday morning near the California city of Rialto, roughly 54 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. Around 12:45 p.m. local time, deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home on the 5500 block of Riverside Drive, arriving to find a 7-week-old baby intoxicated, having been given a bottle with alcohol in it. The child was taken to a nearby hospital by paramedics, but its condition was not disclosed when law enforcement officials reported on the incident Monday.

It was later determined that the infant's mother, 37-year-old Honesti De La Torre, had given the child the bottle prior to the call while driving through the city. The child reportedly would not stop crying, prompting the mother to try giving it alcohol. She was arrested on charges of child endangerment and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

De La Torre is currently being held at the center on a $60,000 bond. She is expected to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday. Under California law, she could face up to six years in prison if convicted of child endangerment.

Newsweek reached out to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

Mother Arrested After Putting Alcohol Infant's Bottle
A mother put alcohol in her baby's bottle to get them to stop crying. Asawin Klabma/Getty

Exposure to alcohol poses severe risks to infants, especially ones as young as the victim in Rialto. According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a much smaller amount of the substance can disrupt an infant's blood-alcohol level, and a much smaller level of disruption is needed to cause serious side effects, compared to adults, teens, or children.

"Babies' nervous systems are not fully developed and can be affected in more serious ways by alcohol," the hospital's official website explained. "One example of this is that alcohol can impair the ability of infants to breathe on their own, which could lead to respiratory failure. Alcohol can affect an infant's ability to feed. Infants rely on regular feedings to maintain their hydration and blood sugar levels. Dangerous clinical effects related to low blood sugar or dehydration can occur in intoxicated infants."

In April 2022, parents Sydnei Dunn and Marquis Colvin of Paulding County, Georgia, were arrested and charged with murder, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct after their 4-week-old child was found unresponsive and later died from alcohol poisoning. Dunn initially told police that the exposure might have occurred after she had consumed a large amount of alcohol a day prior to breastfeeding the child, but later admitted that Colvin had put alcohol in the child's bottle. His motivation has not been disclosed since the initial arrest.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC