Woman Forcing Friend's Nephew to Follow Her 'Rules' in His Home Dragged

A mother has been backed for stepping in to defend her son from a rude house guest.

In the Reddit post, user YouDontKnowMyKid explained that her sister, cousin and a few of their friends came over after work recently. They were "calmly enjoying wine," when the poster came back from the bathroom to find one of the friends "arguing" with her son.

The friend apparently had an issue with the son getting food from the kitchen without his mother's permission. The mom replied: "You don't live here. He does. Who are you to tell him he can't go in his own kitchen?"

A stock image of a mother comforting her son with a hug. A mom has been supported on Reddit for protecting her kid from a bossy house guest. fizkes/Getty Images

A survey of 2,000 U.K. adults revealed the social faux pas by guests that annoy hosts the most. Wiping greasy hands on someone's sofa was the No. 1 sin, followed by putting your feet up on the furniture. Third was going upstairs without asking, according to the survey in June 2021 by the car manufacturer Kia.

After the guest revealed that she was a teacher and she had followed the son into the kitchen, the mother replied: "So you think my son needs permission to go in his own kitchen but you can go wherever you like in my house without invitation? So you have more rights here than he does?'" The poster wrote: "[The teacher] said she didn't feel welcome anymore and was leaving. She went back in the living room, grabbed her bag and walked out."

The poster wrote that her cousin and some of the other ladies thought that the woman's behavior was "weird as hell." However, the sister and some others said her actions were "perfectly normal" and that the poster was "unnecessarily hostile to her."

The Reddit user described herself as "a little extra when it comes to defending my kid."

Ruth E. Freeman, founder and president at Peace at Home Parenting Solutions, told Newsweek: "Mom was right on target for protecting her son from a stranger's directives and for being concerned about a stranger following her son around.

"We can guess that mom's disrespectful words may reflect some fear that she may have felt in response to her guest's disturbing and intrusive behavior," said Freeman. "However, even when making boundaries in one's own home, disrespect is never useful and never necessary. Mom could have easily said, 'Do not give my son directions about how to behave in his own home, and please don't follow him anywhere in this house.'"

Freeman added: "Although hard to resist sometimes, displaying a model lacking in civility and with increased disrespect is not a good idea in front of children. Mom is modeling disrespect but will likely be outraged if her son responds to her at a later time in the same way. What our kids need from us are firm and respectful boundaries if we want them to be respectful. Modeling is one of the most powerful ways we teach our children."

Users on Reddit mostly supported the poster, with one writing, "Agreed and as much as I don't like confrontation people like this need to be called out so they don't continually do it and think it's okay because nobody says anything."

Another user posted: "Teacher here.... she was WAY off base to confront a child in his own home. You know there are bad teachers, too."

Some users criticized the poster's behavior. "Why would you start swearing at someone for just trying to help? What a completely bizarre response," wrote one user.

Newsweek has reached out to YouDontKnowMyKid via Reddit for comment.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.