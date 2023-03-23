Mother-in-Law Refusing to Pay Towards Anything on Family Days Dragged

A mother-in-law has been slammed online for refusing to pay for any of the family activities and days out that she initiates.

In a now-viral Mumsnet post, the woman's daughter-in-law shared that while her husband's mother claims to have little disposable income, she enjoys a comfortable lifestyle full of small luxuries.

"[She] has paid off her mortgage, works part time and lives what I think of as a very nice lifestyle. Lots of restaurants, [getting her] nails done, gym memberships etc. She does claim to struggle but she spends a lot [on] luxuries. She is on her own," the woman wrote online.

"She wants to meet us for various days out which she suggests, fancy things like going to kids theatre days or theme parks, but thinks it's categorically wrong for her to pay anything towards this," she added.

The woman said in the post that she and her husband are struggling to finance their mother-in-law's expenses for all the days out that she herself has planned, but that they are unsure whether it would be unkind to expect a grandparent to pay their way.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 20 by @BadgerSetGo, the post, which can be seen here, has received over 250 comments, with most Mumsnet users banding together to criticize the mother-in-law for expecting her son and daughter-in-law to fund her fun.

"Wow. This isn't normal in my experience," one user said. "Both sets of grandparents used to offer to pay for outings so we used to alternate—we pay for one and they for the next. I bet her friends don't all go for free."

Another user added: "No it's not normal, in my experience it's usually grandparents who pay. [Next] time she suggests something just say sounds lovely, but things are a bit tight for us at the moment so we can't afford it."

How Can You Split Bills and Expenses With Family Members?

Having to deal with a family member owing you money, or having to divide up bills and expenses with a child or significant other, is a normal part of life—but it can be awkward.

Phoebe Ellis, head of operations at online financial education platform Thrive Money, told Newsweek how she feels people can healthily approach splitting costs with their loved ones.

"People can download apps that can let you start groups with your family for a particular event. They can then add in the amounts they are owed from the start to the end of the trip," Ellis explained.

"They could also set up a separate bank account that is exclusively for bills. Each person could set up a direct debit into this account each month, agree on amounts, the payments will come from each individual each month and then the bills will be paid directly from the joint account splitting the costs between everyone," she added.

The finance expert went on to advise that family members or friends who are obliged to split costs could put together money pots, where they each individually contribute a certain small amount of disposable income every week towards future group events and holidays. This approach can take the pressure off of one person having to do most of the work involved in booking and organizing a trip or day out.

"Introduce this idea to everyone in the family and say for example that you are saving for something altogether, encourage each person to put a certain amount towards this specific pot within their account each month. The collective money can then be used to pay for whatever it may be that you are putting the money aside for as a collective," said Ellis.

Financial advisory firm Sunny Avenue's Stuart Crispe agrees with Ellis but added that it's also a good idea for people to keep track of their spending and to review their finances over time, so that they can always be sure exactly how much they are owed by others.

"It's important to review your finances regularly to make sure you're not overpaying on bills or loans. Consider reviewing your mortgage with a professional to make sure you're getting the best deal," he told Newsweek.

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.