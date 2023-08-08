Mother of Seven Shot Dead by Husband Hours Before Divorce Hearing: Police

A Michigan man has allegedly shot and killed his wife, a mother of seven who was in the process of seeking a divorce.

Detroit police were alerted to reports of a shooting at a construction site in the 600 block of Gunston Street at about 7:53 a.m. on August 4.

"Upon their arrival, officers observed the victim unresponsive, lying in the roadway, and the defendant standing near the victim with a handgun," the Wayne County Prosecutor said in an August 7 statement seen by Newsweek.

"Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. Defendant McIntosh was taken into custody."

Police stated that Breon McIntosh and his wife Andricka were separated and had an argument, and as it escalated he produced a firearm and shot her multiple times, killing her.

ABC affiliate WXYZ reported that the fatal shooting took place just hours before a divorce hearing.

McIntosh has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and felony firearm offenses and was jailed on August 6.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy added: "The alleged facts, in this case, are an egregious example of what domestic violence looks like. The death of Andricka McIntosh is the eighth domestic violence homicide this year and, very unfortunately, there will be more.

"This cannot be said enough, the most dangerous time in the life of a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave a relationship."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), intimate partner violence is a serious public health problem in the U.S.

It added: "Data from U.S. crime reports suggest that about 1 in 5 homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner. The reports also found that over half of female homicide victims in the United States are killed by a current or former male intimate partner."

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Kanisha Williams said: "Andricka Sims was gunned down in front of her Detroit residence by her soon-to-be ex-husband."

"Andricka leaves behind seven children and one adopted nephew, who is special needs. Due to this unforeseen tragedy, these beautiful young children will be left to live without a mother and a father. This tragedy will change their lives forever."

Williams added that money raised would go towards caring for Sims' young children and added: "We need all help anyone is willing to give."

Since being shared on Sunday, August 6, the campaign had raised nearly $9,640 out of a stated target of $10,000.

McIntosh is next due in court for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. on August 14.

Newsweek has contacted the Detroit Police Department for comment via its website.