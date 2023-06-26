U.S.

Mother Stages Daughter's Death After Drowning: Police

By
U.S. Drowning Deaths Infant Mortality Police

A Florida mother is accused of staging her daughter's death by drowning to hide her own alleged culpability, according to police.

On Friday morning, the Collier County Sheriff's Office released an official statement on its Facebook page accusing 29-year-old Naples woman Nicole Marie Laber of fabricating an incident involving a dog bowl to make it look like her 8-month-old daughter had drowned accidentally. In truth, authorities now believe Laber left the girl unattended while strapped in a booster seat in the bathtub. The incident took place on June 17, with authorities being called to the scene around 7:40 a.m. local time.

"The infant drowned after the booster seat tipped over and trapped the child under a few inches of water," the sheriff's office's official release explained. "The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital."

The release refers to the child only as "an infant in [Laber's] care," but subsequent reporting from local news station WBBH-TV confirmed that the baby was the suspect's daughter.

Nicole Laber Booking Photo
Booking photo of 29 year-old Nicole Laber, charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. The Florida mother is accused of staging her daughter's death by drowning to hide her own alleged culpability, according to police. Collier County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff's office explained that when deputies first arrived on the scene, Laber claimed that she had briefly left the infant alone in the home while she went to retrieve her dog and another older child, who she claimed had run outside. When she came back, she claimed to have found her daughter "slumped over on the floor, face-down, in the dog's water bowl." Further investigation led deputies to the bathtub allegations, accusing Laber of dressing the child in a diaper before calling the authorities.

"This is an absolute tragedy," Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in the Facebook post. "But thanks to the dedication and skill of our detectives we now know what actually happened to this innocent baby and justice can be carried out."

Laber is currently being held in custody at the Collier County jail and is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. It is unknown when she will appear in court.

Newsweek reached out to the Collier County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

Read more

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that accidents are the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4, with drowning being one of the most common kinds. Drowning is also the second most common cause of accidental death among children ages 5 to 14, behind car accidents.

In May, a similar tragic incident played out when an infant drowned in a bathtub after being left unattended. The child's mother left a 14-year-old to watch the infant in the bath while she went to prepare dinner, only for the teenager to leave the room and become distracted on a computer. The infant was later found unresponsive as the tub overflowed.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC