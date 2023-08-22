Does Mountain Dew Erase DNA? What to Know

A 35-year-old woman from Florida charged with murder is said to have used Mountain Dew soda to remove DNA evidence from her body.

Nichole A. Maks is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the death of 79-year-old Michael Cerasoli, documents published by the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court state.

The non-arrest affidavit available via the court stated that on July 1, 2023, police were alerted to a fire at 622 Clark Street in Daytona Beach. When the local fire department arrived, the body of Cerasoli was found lying on the second story of the building.

Records state Maks was a resident but not in the building when police and fire staff arrived. The affidavit states police found a knife with blood on the blade near the victim's body and blood on the wall next to Maks' bedroom closet.

Maks was later found at Krystals restaurants in Holly Hill, Florida. Police say she dropped a knife and hammer in the presence of the detective who found her and had blood visible on the side of her leg. Maks denied seeing the victim on the day of the murder.

Maks was later found at Krystals restaurants in Holly Hill, Florida. Police say she dropped a knife and hammer in the presence of the detective who found her and had blood visible on the side of her leg. Maks denied seeing the victim on the day of the murder.

The report goes on to say that after being told her DNA was to be taken, Maks requested a drink from an officer, and received a diet Mountain Dew. It is not clear if she asked for this drink specifically.

Maks reportedly began to procrastinate and a detective tried to grab the drink from her, which she resisted.

She then, it states, "began pouring the can of soda all over her body and hair and pulling away from officers in attempts to interfere with the possible evidence on Maks body."

Maks was later charged with first-degree murder and arson of a dwelling.

A sweetener in diet Mountain Dew was noted in several news reports as being associated in recent research with the breakdown of DNA.

The Scientific Research

A study, which reportedly stated that sucralose can break down DNA, was published in the Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health in May 2023.

It claimed that a structural analog of sucralose, which researchers said was sometimes found in the manufacture of that sweetener, "induced DNA strand breaks." However, the study was conducted in vitro (i.e. outside the body and in lab conditions), and although it mentions sucralose throughout, the testing was on its structural analog.

One of the paper's authors, Susan Schiffman, has since been sued by TC Heartland LLC, which produces the sucralose product Splenda. Heartland claims Schiffman made false toxicology statements about Splenda specifically, National Law Review reported.

Splenda issued a press release after the study was published stating that the structural analog, known as S6A, was not the same as sucralose, the chemical compound used in Splenda Brand products.

Data from PepsiCo shows sucralose is used in many other soft drinks, including some Pepsi beverages. It is also not used in all Mountain Dew drinks.

Newsweek has contacted a media representative for PepsiCo, which produces Mountain Dew, to ask about the use of sucralose in its diet drinks.

What Forensics Experts Say

Asked about the incident, forensic scientists told Newsweek that using the soda might have removed some evidence, though it is unlikely to have erased any DNA if present.

Michelle Miranda, a forensic scientist and associate professor at the Farmingdale State College Center for Criminal Justice Studies, said that while there had been scientific studies regarding the effects of sugars on cell or DNA degradation, each had "quite a bit of variation" and were conducted in laboratories "which limits their applicability to cases" such as Maks'.

"Conversely, there have been studies that looked at 'sugar' as a preservation agent of human remains that could later be subjected to DNA analysis," Miranda added.

"I am not aware of any documented scientific studies that have, quite literally, placed sugary drinks (or specifically Mountain Dew) directly on fresh/dried blood to see what happens in terms of the detection (is it there?), quantitation (how much is there?), or robustness of profile development (is it a complete or partial profile capable of identification?)...

"Moreover, a suitable study would consider the effect of Mountain Dew itself as well as its individual ingredients (Aspartame, ascribe acid, etc.) to actually determine what ingredient could potentially degrade DNA—I wouldn't be surprised if this case sparks a nice research study."

Ted Yeshion, a professor of criminal justice & criminalistics at Gannon University, echoed Miranda's comments, adding that using soft drinks was not much different from using any other fluid or water alone.

"This would not change a DNA profile but rather make it difficult to detect a satisfactory profile with statistical significance," Yeshion said.

"The hype associated with the Nichole Maks case is not based on current forensic research but on in vitro studies.

"Although it is possible that some evidence may have been compromised by her actions, it is unlikely that she successfully erased all evidence of her alleged wrongdoing.

"She poured Mountain Dew only over parts of herself and not over evidence at the crime scene."

Maks is scheduled for arraignment on September 5.