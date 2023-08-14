Mountain Lions Run Riot in One of America's Wealthiest Towns

Several mountain lions have been spotted running amok in the wealthy town of Hillsborough, California, with some even snacking on dead deer outside of residences.

Cubs have also been seen in a den near local homes, the Hillsborough Police Department announced. Although mountain lions don't usually approach humans, they can pose a risk if entering residential areas.

Hillsborough is located 17 miles south of San Francisco and according to a Bloomberg analysis in 2019, is the fifth richest town in the United States with a median household income of $373,128. It is home to several billionaires, including Charles Johnson, majority shareholder of the San Francisco Giants, who is reported to be worth $5.3 billion.

Stock image of a mountain lion. These big cats have been spotted running around Hillsborough near San Francisco. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"As part of HPD's wildlife monitoring program, Mountain lion activity has been reported by a resident in the 1400 block of Marlborough Rd. Two mountain lions were seen eating a deer on their property. Additionally, a neighbor reported seeing cubs in a den close by," the Hillsborough Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Mountain lions, also known as cougars, pumas, and panthers, are large cats found across the U.S. west of the Rocky Mountains, as well as across much of Canada and Central and South America. California alone is home to between 4,000 and 6,000 individual mountain lions, with the U.S. being host to up to 40,000. They grow to weights of up to 170 pounds.

"Hillsborough represents a natural habitat for many species of animals including mountain lions. Mountain lions are known to live and roam in the green belts that surround Hillsborough," the Hillsborough Police Department said in the Facebook post.

"Mountain lions' primary prey is deer, although they have also been known to attack many of the animals captured on our trail cameras as well as pets. Mountain lions are generally solitary, elusive and avoid human contact."

Mountain lions are a specially protected species in California under the 1990 California Wildlife Protection Act.

These big cats don't usually pose a threat to humans, but are a greater risk when they enter human areas, and are capable of killing if they feel under threat.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, mountain lion attacks are extremely rare, with a person being 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning. Less than 50 attacks by mountain lions have been recorded in the state since 1890, of which only six were fatal. The last death from a cougar attack in the U.S, occurred in 2018, when a 32-year-old cyclist was killed in Washington state.

Mountain lions do pose a threat to pets and children, with several of the animals being euthanized in recent months across the country in the wake of attacks on dogs, and one 11-year-old girl from Colorado being injured in May.

"Residents who live in these areas and/or live in adjacent rural areas are reminded to keep their domesticated pets indoors during dawn, dusk, and evening hours—Close & lock doors at night," the Hillsborough Police Department warned in the post.

They also recommend not feeding deer to prevent attracting their mountain lion predators to human areas, and to avoid hiking or jogging alone in wooded areas, especially at dawn or dusk,

"Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas," the post advised. "If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run; instead, face the animal, make noise, and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects. Pick up small children. Keep all pets and pet food INDOORS at night. Even the largest domesticated dogs and cats can be prey to a mountain lion."

