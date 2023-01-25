Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'

Mountain lions have gone on a pet-killing spree in Grandy County, Colorado, with 16 pets reported dead by locals.

The attacks began on January 15, when a mountain lion attacked 15 cats in Kremmling, Steamboat Pilot reported.The cats belonged to Sami and Shawn Lechman, who live on a ranch in a remote area.

Sami Lechman told the outlet: "All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all ... I watched it eat one of my cats."

"I had 15 cats—now I have none. The lion came to the right house because I am the crazy cat lady. I've had some of these cats for 13 years," Sami Lechman said.

On January 19, another mountain lion killed a pet dog in Grand Lake, belonging to Rob and Sara Gonzales, the news outlet reported. Another dog was attacked a few days later, but survived.

It is not clear whether it is multiple or one mountain lion(s) responsible, but Lechman believes there was only one targeting her pet cats.

There are an estimated 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions in Colorado. It is not uncommon for residents to see them in the wild. They can occasionally wander into populated areas, however they are usually shy and elusive. The mountain lions terrorizing Grand County appear to be a lot bolder than usual.

The animals are opportunistic hunters and while they usually feed on deer and other small animals sharing its habitat, attacks on pets have been known to occur throughout the U.S.

Dog owner Sara Gonzales also told Steamboat Pilot that she had been walking her dog in broad daylight around noon when the mountain lion attacked and killed him.

Gonzales was only 10 feet away when the lion attacked.

"This was a 65-pound, incredibly healthy, very strong, dog, taken by surprise," Rob Gonzales told the news outlet. "This was an alpha male dog."

Following the incident, another lion was seen roaming the area. Before then, the husband and wife had never spotted one in the wild.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife report on its website that interactions between humans and mountain lions have increased.

The government body puts this down to human populations expanding onto mountain lion habitat. There has also been an increase in deer populations, which is a mountain lion's main prey.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzales told the news outlet that mountain lions do not usually attack pets but it can happen occasionally.

According to Gonzales, these attacks happen more frequently in areas that are more populated. Despite this recent spate of attacks, Parks and Wildlife are not seeing a specific increase in these incidents when compared to last year.

Newsweek has contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a comment.

A famous California mountain lion known as P-22 was recently captured after it caused a spate of aggresive encounters.

The famed lion was suspected of killing a koala at Los Angeles zoo in 2016, but more recently, he killed two chihuahuas.

California's Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) believed that the change in behavior was a sign of P-22 becoming distressed due to the loss of habitat.

