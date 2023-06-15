Pack of Mountain Lions Make Unexpected Appearance on Homeowner's Driveway

Footage showing a pack of rarely spotted mountain lions walking up the driveway of a Colorado home has surfaced online.

In a video provided to Newsweek by Ring, five of the animals can be seen walking towards the property in Breckenridge. The encounter was captured on a nearby security camera and makes for astonishing viewing.

One of the mountain lions appears larger than the others, who are significantly smaller, which suggests the footage may be a mother and her four cubs. While three of the cubs follow close behind, a fourth stays further back, having developed an interest in something close to a nearby fence.

A pack of mountain lions walking together. The footage was captured on a CCTV camera outside a property in Colorado. Ring

Eventually, the mountain lion, noticing the others have headed off camera, follows quickly to catch up to them. Mountain lions are largely "elusive" animals who "tend to live in remote, primitive country with plentiful deer and adequate cover," according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department.

Even so, the department has noted an increase in interactions between mountain lions and people, which it attributes to increases in both the deer and lion population as well as a rise in the number of people using hiking and running trails in lion habitat.

While attacks are rare, with the parks department estimating there have been "fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years," it's important to know what to do in the event of an encounter.

The department recommends visitors make lots of noise, try to make themselves look bigger and move away slowly. In the event that a mountain lion appears aggressive, it also suggests you "throw stones" and generally fight back in the event of an encounter.

Anyone visiting a region where mountain lions reside should also take extra precautions to protect children. It comes months after one mountain lion had to be euthanized after attacking an 11-year-old girl.

The owner of the Colorado property where the footage was filmed, Chris, did not need to worry about this particular encounter though. He was back at his home in Florida when the video was filmed.

"That was first time I saw mountain lions on video," he told Ring. "Neighbors there have said they have never seen them in that area. We did see one lion in video two nights later... It is just an interesting video—unusual to see four lions together."

The footage comes in the same week two bears were filmed "dancing" with each other in a Florida's homeowner's backyard. Prior to that, another bear was caught on camera opening a car to steal McDonald's

