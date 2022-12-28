The Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out in 2023 from 'Barbie' to 'Wonka'

The year 2023 is going to be great for movie lovers with huge action-packed thrillers, rom-coms, period dramas, sci-fi, and more coming to a cinema near you.

For horror fans, Halloween will hit a little early this year with the release of Scream VI in March 2023, and fans of Christopher Nolan's work will be treated to the highly anticipated Oppenheimer in the summer.

Other big movies coming out in 2023 include Greta Gerwig's Barbie, the live adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid and the end of the year will mark Timothée Chalamet's debut as a young Willy Wonka.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about some of the most anticipated movies coming out in 2023 below.

The Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out in 2023

Cocaine Bear

In early December 2022, the trailer dropped for Cocaine Bear, the highly anticipated survival-horror comedy film and the wait is almost over.

Cocaine Bear will hit theaters on February 24, 2023, and was directed by Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks.

The movie is inspired by the true story of an American black bear who got confused after ingesting a full duffel bag of cocaine in 1985, earning the nickname, Pablo Eskobear.

In Cocaine Bear, a black bear who consumes cocaine embarks on a murderous rampage.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr, Kristofer Hivju, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, Matthew Rhys and Ray Liotta in one of his last performances before his death.

Barbie

Barbie, the much-loved doll created by Ruth Handler for Mattel in 1959 is being brought to life by Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig in her upcoming movie, Barbie.

The movie will see Margot Robbie portray the plastic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It is coming to screens on July 21, 2023.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa and Kim Convenience's Simu Liu will star as two other Ken dolls in the Barbie movie.

Insecure's Issa Rae will play the role of another Barbie alongside Transparent's Hari Nef.

Will Ferrell will also star in Barbie as the CEO of a toy company.

You do not want to miss it.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's next project is not a war epic or high-octane thriller.

Instead, Nolan is bringing the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer to the big screen in the biopic, Oppenheimer, with a star-studded cast to bring the true story of the father of the Atomic Bomb to life.

Theoretical physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer will be portrayed by Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy and audiences will finally be able to see the movie from Friday, July 21 onwards.

Murphy will be joined by Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Peck, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh to name a few of the famous faces in Oppenheimer.

Scream VI

Scream 6, stylized as Scream VI or SCREAMIVI, is officially coming to movie theaters on March 10, 2023, bringing the release date forward from Friday, March 31, 2023.

The sixth outing of the horror franchise will see the return of Courteney Cox as Gale, Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Mason Gooding as Chad and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy.

Hayden Panettiere, who starred in 2011's Scream 4, will be reprising her role of Kirby in Scream 6.

Joining the cast of Scream 6 are My Best Friend's Wedding star Dermot Mulroney, Revenge's Henry Czerny, Ready or Not's Samara Weaving, and Spider-Man: No Way Home's Tony Revolori in currently undisclosed roles.

For the first time in the movie franchise's history, Scream 6 will take place in New York City.

However, Neve Campbell who has portrayed Scream legend Sidney Prescot since 1996 will not return for Scream 6.

Campbell announced she would not be returning following failed contract and salary negotiations with Paramount Pictures.

The Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in Disney's live adaption of 1989's The Little Mermaid.

The long-awaited movie will hit theaters on May 26, 2023 and see Bailey star alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

Hamilton's Daveed Diggs lends his voice to Sebastian, Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder, and Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina Scuttle.

Wonka

Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet will be taking on the role of Roald Dahl's beloved character Willy Wonka, the owner of the marvelous Wonka Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet is the third actor to take on the role, following in the footsteps of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder.

However, Wonka is not a retelling of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it is a prequel and will explore Willy Wonka's life and his journey to creating the magical chocolate factory.

Chalamet fans will also be pleased to know Wonka is also a musical, meaning Chalamet is set to sing and dance in the film.

Newsweek has the full list of the most anticipated movies coming out in 2023 below.

February

Magic Mike's Last Dance — February 10, 2023

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania — February 17, 2023

March

Creed III — March 3, 2023

65 — March 10, 2023

Scream VI — March 10, 2023

Shazam! Fury of the Gods — March 17, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 — March 24, 2023

April

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — April 7, 2023

Evil Dead Rise — April 21, 2023

May

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Fast X — May 19, 2023

The Little Mermaid — May 26, 2023

June

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — June 2, 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts — June 9, 2023

The Flash — June 23, 2023

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — June 30, 2023

July

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One — July 14, 2023

Roosevelt — July 14, 2023

Oppenheimer — July 21, 2023

Barbie — July 21, 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

August

Blue Beetle — August 18, 2023

September

The Nun 2 — September 8, 2023

October

Kraven the Hunter — October 6, 2023

The Exorcist — October 13, 2023

November

Dune: Part Two — November 3, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes — November 17, 2023

December