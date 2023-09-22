The old rule about incumbents was that if they are under 50 points in approval, they're toast.

President Joe Biden is under 40.

There's almost no chance he's going to win. I've never heard of an incumbent polling under 40 points who went on to win reelection. When it comes to Joe Biden, three in six recent polls had him in the thirties. In one recent poll, President Biden was at an abysmal 32 percent.

Sorry, but that's unrecoverable. You're just telling yourself sweet little lies if you think he can win with those numbers.

I know what everyone in Washington is going to say next: "But that's not fair! He passed so many bills. No one has passed this much legislation since Grover Cleveland or something. He passed the semiconductor bill!!"

I got bad news for you if you're a Democrat: No one cares about the semiconductor bill—or any of the other bills that helped his donors so much (and coincidentally, a couple of other Americans as well). Even if you love those bills, no American even knows about them.

On the other hand, if you're a Republican, Biden is a God send, especially if you're MAGA. There's no way Trump can beat anyone else. Another poll found that 59 percent of Americans think Trump should end his campaign immediately and quit life. Ok, they didn't say that last part, but they might as well have. I've never seen a number that bad. In that same poll, Trump came in at an abysmal 33 percent approval rating.

And how did Biden do in that poll? Worse! He was one point lower—at 32 percent.

MAGA should be doing everything they can to keep Biden in the race. He's their only hope.

US President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting of the Central Asia 5 + 1, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 19, 2023. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden needs to step down immediately and give someone else a chance to do what they will certainly be able to accomplish—trounce Trump in 2024.

I'm a progressive, so even if I get my wish and President Biden were to step down, I'm not overly fond of any of the corporate Democrats we have to choose from. But if you're being honest, they would all beat Trump with a stick. Not because they're so great, but because Trump is infinitely worse, and the American people know it: Trump is polling at 33 percent, and six out of 10 American despise him. Yet Biden is still losing to him!

If you spend any time listening to people in power in politics or media, you'll have heard some version of the talking point that Joe Biden is the only one who can beat Trump. It's nonsense. Based on what data are they making this claim? The truth is the opposite: Biden is the only person who can't beat Trump. My left foot can beat Trump. An open dumpster fire can beat Trump.

This is when the D.C. establishment will huff, "He beat him last time!" Yes, Joe Biden won the electoral college by 44,000 votes in three swing states. You know what that means? It means he almost lost! To a complete buffoon who said we should inject disinfectants into our bodies to cure COVID! Biden won by the skin of his teeth to that ignoramus—and that was when he was about 10-15 points higher in approval!

Let that sink in: He was at least 10 points higher and he barely won last time.

Spare me the useless talking point about how he won by 7 million votes. That's true, but if you wanted that to matter, maybe you should have passed the Freedom to Vote Act. But President Biden barely tried. His donors apparently didn't press him on that one.

And God help the Democrats if the Republican nominee isn't Donald Trump. Then Biden has a mathematically zero percent chance of winning. Not close. Not within miles of close.

Joe Biden sees the same numbers we see. His team puts out talking points about how this is the most important election of our lifetimes and how democracy is on the line. They are right. Yet Biden sees the same devastating polling results we see and concludes that his ego is more important than that election—and, according to his own logic, democracy itself.

I'm putting forward a petition asking Joe Biden to drop out of the race, because unlike the President, I actually do believe democracy is on the line. I don't want to go into that fateful election with a hobbled candidate whose chances of winning are so low. Why would we voluntarily make that mistake?

You can hate the messenger and you can think that an incumbent can win even though they're in the thirties in approval, but that isn't going to change the inevitable: Joe Biden is going to lose this election. We need a new candidate.

Cenk Uygur is the CEO and founder of TYT, host of The Young Turks - the largest online news show in the world - and also co-founded the Justice Democrats. Cenk is also the author of Justice is Coming, available wherever books and audiobooks are sold or on TYT.com/Justice.

