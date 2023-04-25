In his State of the Union Address, President Biden declared: "no parent should have to drive by McDonald's parking lot to help them do their homework online with their kids." In detailing the Bipartisan Infrastructure package, in addition to rebuilding highways and bridges, he spoke of bridging the digital divide: "Urban. Rural. Tribal."

Indeed, more than $100 billion are earmarked for this next infrastructure enhancement. And that money should be spent on the right technology, or technologies, in each of those geographies — whether it be for urban, rural, or tribal communities.

For millions of Americans, getting a single reliable internet connection is a dream. If you live on a farm, a mountainside, an island, or in a remote valley, the digital divide is real. What should be done about it? It might surprise some that those folks should not get a single internet connection... they should get many. And it costs less.

Your internet works when you get what you want on your screen, on your smart speaker, or from your home security system. You don't think about the bits of digital data that travel back and forth from your home. You don't have to, but someone does.

So, what are the available technologies? Most people's minds go first to fiber. Yes, that is a fantastic technology for internet connections in urban and suburban areas, but fiber businesses think of two things when providing new services: construction costs and return on investment. Their business case depends on maximizing the number of connections per mile of fiber optic cable. For these companies to make a return on their investment of digging underground and stringing fiber, they must pass by as many homes as possible to capture enough monthly payments to make it worth it. Beyond the initial investment to lay the fiber, companies must keep up with long-term maintenance.

In rural America, though, fiber is not always the best technology — if it's even available. It costs too much when one home is miles from the next. When fiber operators need to prioritize capital investments in new services or maintenance based on profit, rural projects don't just fall far down the list, they too often fall right off the priorities altogether. Connecting rural America with fiber cable will take two, three, five years at best. And that prioritized list I mentioned before keeps getting longer as time goes on, pushing those projects back.

There are internet connections today that reach more places in the U.S. without digging or stringing fiber for miles. Fixed wireless is one example that's becoming more widely available. For these services, wireless phone companies offer the same kind of connection you get on your smartphone, in your home. Instead of receiving a signal from a cell tower to your handset, you receive it to a terminal or modem that's "fixed" in place in your home or business, along with Wi-Fi, to send the signal throughout your house to your various devices. It's another good option for internet access if it's available where you live. However, even fixed wireless service has limited reach—the farther you get from the cell tower, the weaker the signal.

Another option for internet access beyond the reach of cable and fiber is satellite, delivering fast speeds and serving millions of people across the U.S. with tremendous throughput to move bits to and from your home. Satellite internet delivers not just a speedy connection, but can connect a home within days, not years.

But satellites alone are not always the whole answer.

When bits travel from your home to a satellite 22,000 miles above the earth, there can be a lag called latency. You don't notice it when doing email or streaming a movie, but you might notice it on your work Zoom call or family FaceTime. For those tasks, a closer connection, such as fixed wireless service, can eliminate the lag. For people who live beyond the reach of cable, but where a wireless signal is too weak for a fixed service, we can now complement the satellite connection with fixed wireless to get the best of both — high speed and low latency.

Existing wireless technologies from satellites and towers on the ground are available right now for millions of Americans in rural and remote areas. And they can be extended to millions more at a fraction of the cost and time as fiber — whether in single transport or multi-transport services.

There are new 5G standards (known as 3GPP Release 17 and beyond) that allow for the integration of satellite and terrestrial technologies in order to create a seamless network that can operate anywhere — even outside the footprint of cellular towers — using the same smartphones that consumers already have. But even though there are now standards, we have yet to see them come into full use to where you can have the same kind of smartphone experience outside the footprint of your wireless provider as within it. In the last few months, we've seen major players in the wireless, satellite and smartphone industries announce partnerships to combine satellite and wireless technologies for very basic text-like services outside the wireless coverage.

So the future of multipath technology is here! Will cell companies expand this way? Yes — there is a lot of activity in the market among wireless and satellite providers testing and exploring hybrid satellite-terrestrial capabilities thanks to the new 3GPP standards.