The political world is in an uproar over the revelation that former President Donald Trump has been indicted. The indictment is still under seal, so we don't know for sure what he has been indicted for, but it seems like he was indicted over an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run up to his 2016 presidential campaign. The New York Times is reporting that according to three people, Mr. Trump is expected to turn himself in early next week, when the specific charges will be unsealed.

The indictment has united Republicans in fierce opposition, many declaring this the end of the country as we know it, denouncing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt and "Soros-backed." Many are calling this a witch hunt, the actions of a totally politicized judicial system. Or, as Trump himself put it on Truth Social, "They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!"

Meanwhile, many Democrats are popping the champagne, vindicated that the man they view as a mortal enemy will finally see justice. After four years in office, two impeachments, and two other pending legal cases, Donald Trump is finally indicted, and they are ready to celebrate.

But both sides are reacting prematurely. We all need to take a beat.

For starters, we know that Bragg initially ended an investigation into Trump opened by his predecessor—an act that enraged the liberal New York City voters who put him in office. The DA's leading investigator resigned in protest.

What this means is that anyone wishing to understand the events of Thursday evening need to ask: What changed? Why did Bragg decide to pursue an indictment now?

I don't think Bragg is an idiot. It's clear there is more to this than we know, and while I don't think that will change the minds of anyone who is dug in on this, it may have a great impact on swing voters in states like Wisconsin.

At least, that's what I'm hoping: that enough Americans are left out there who have an open mind, and want to see things as they are, instead of just how they wish they were. And doing so means pumping the breaks of reacting to Thursday's indictment.

Democrats shouldn't celebrate just yet—and Republicans are wrong to jump to conclusions and call this pure politics. It's too soon to tell whether they finally got Trump for a crime he committed, or whether this is a politicized trial that even Democrats should speak out against.

John Adams defined our republic as a government of laws, not men. He was right, of course, and according to the law, former presidents can be indicted; that's why Nixon accepted a pardon and Clinton accepted a plea deal.

My advice to America is we all wait and see what's in the indictment, and let the process take its course.

Chris Hahn is the Host of the Aggressive Progressive Podcast and a NewsNation Contributor. Follow him on Twitter @christopherhahn.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.