Police Hunt Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on Fire

A manhunt is underway for an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of setting his girlfriend alight during an argument—leaving her fighting for her life with severe burns in hospital.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by authorities, remains "in critical condition following her boyfriend setting her on fire and leaving the scene," a police spokesperson said. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning, in the village of Salem Kake, Kenosha County, Wisconsin, and the victim told 911 operators that her partner was responsible for the alleged attack.

Detectives are now hunting for her boyfriend, Myron Faith Bowie, and the search has widened to the Chicago area in Illinois as he is known to have links there. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has requested the public's help in tracking down the suspect, who is being investigated on attempted homicide charges, but warned people not to approach him as he "should be considered armed and dangerous." A reward of $1,000 has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

There has been a rise in domestic violence and coercive control in recent years, with some experts suggesting Covid-19 stresses and lockdowns may have contributed to create a "pandemic within a pandemic" or a "shadow pandemic" with effects that are still being felt today. The Wisconsin case comes just weeks after a similar story shocked the world, when a badly-burned Brazilian woman woke up from a month-long coma and accused her husband of trying to kill her.

Police issued the above image of Myron Faith Bowie, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide after his girlfriend was set on fire. Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has appealed for information about Myron's whereabouts, and described him as a Black man in his mid-30s, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has been known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square and Wicker Park.

The statement, which was posted to the force's Facebook page on Sunday, read: "This morning, July 30th, 2023, around 4:47am, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house in 24500 block of 86th Pl. where the caller stated her boyfriend set her on fire and needed help.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe burns. Myron and the victim had an argument where Myron stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

"The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department has some of the best-trained Deputies and Detectives who are all working seamlessly with our area partners to bring Myron into custody. The safety and security of our community is the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department top priority, and everything will be done to ensure this."

Detectives are "asking for everyone's assistance in looking for Myron and his vehicle," the statement added. Myron "is currently on the run and believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate: DQ46996," according to police.

Anyone with knowledge about Myron's location should contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau on 262-605-5102 or call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers on either 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000, the police reminded those who may have useful information.

Newsweek has reached out to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department by email for further information and comment.

Anyone seeking help from an abusive relationship should call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a free and confidential hotline available 24/7 that can be reached on 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224. The Hotline also provides information on local resources. For more information, visit thehotline.org.