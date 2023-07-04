Mysterious Deaths of Two Sisters in Michigan Spark Police Probe

A grieving dad is waiting for answers after his two daughters were found dead in as of yet unexplained circumstances.

Mystery surrounds the fate of sisters Angelina Calbone, 23, and Antoinette Calbone, 27, who were found dead on June 10 along with a third person after hanging out with friends the night before, according to the father, at a home in Grosse Pointe Woods, a Detroit suburb in Michigan.

"I don't know the cause of death. I don't even know the time of death," the siblings' father, Paul Calbone, said in an interview with local news channel ABC 7 Detroit on Monday. He he added that he has heard rumors that drugs may have played a role, according to the report.

Newsweek has reached out by email to Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety—a combined police, fire and ambulance service—for further information and comment.

Days after the sisters' death, on June 15, local news website Click on Detroit reported that the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety had issued a new warning saying: "Nationally as well as locally, illicit drug overdoses and deaths have increased and continue to rise." The agency urged drug users to contact substance abuse services to seek help. On June 12, CBS Detroit reported that authorities had warned that a dangerous new drug, Xylazine, known colloquially as "Tranq," was circulating in the area.

Archive image of police tape sealing off an area for investigation in Monterey Park, California, in January 2023. A father is waiting for answers after his two daughters were found dead in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

"They were my entire soul, my entire being, my purpose," Calbone, who lives in New York, told ABC 7 Detroit. "It is very hard because I miss them so much. They were my world."

He went on to say: "These were Grosse Pointe girls, these were girls of the community. They were good girls and everything was cut short, and I want to know why."

"I don't think it is stagnant from what I understand," he said about the investigation. "It is going in the right direction and I should get closure soon. They are just waiting on some tests." Paul Calbone's brother also died over the weekend—an unrelated event—and his family is now mourning the loss of three loved ones.

News of the sisters' death, who died along with a male friend, was widely reportedly locally in June. One of the sisters was reportedly found at one home, while her sibling and friend were found at another property. The same caller reported all three deaths to the police, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

A report by the station a week after the tragedy said the trio were thought to have died from suspected drug overdoses, and that two more of their friends had also died of suspected overdoses a couple of months earlier. That would mean that five deadly suspected overdoses hit the same group of 20-somethings.

With regards to the sisters' death, investigators suspected a bad batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl may have been circulating locally, according to Fox 2 Detroit. But Grosse Pointe Woods director of public safety, John Kosanke, told the outlet that officials were still waiting on autopsies and toxicology tests to determine the cause of the death.

The three young people were connected with Saucy's Pizza on Mack Avenue which closed for the rest of the week after news of the deaths broke. One of them worked at the restaurant, another was a former employee, and the third was known to all as part of the friendship circle.

A statement released by the restaurant on Facebook on June 15 read: "We lost three friends that were all like family and very important to us...They were all young, bright, joyous and amazing people. Selfless and full of energy! We are truly grateful to have had them in our lives."