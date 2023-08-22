Mystery of New York Car Wash Where 5 Pythons Have Turned up in One Month

A serpentine mystery unfolding at a car wash in Erie County, New York, has left residents and authorities baffled.

Amherst Police Department officers were called to help with a stray python at the Delta Sonic car wash by Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday. But it turns out this was far from the first time a snake had been present at the location.

Earlier that week, another python had been found in the same spot. Then, Erie County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) reported that its staff had dealt with three others, two dead and one alive, in the last month alone.

Animal control officer Cyndi Griffin responded to the first call and collected the python where it was curled up next to a hose. In photos posted on the Amherst Police Department Facebook page, Griffin is seen holding the snake in one hand before it was later taken to the SPCA for care.

While pythons can be found across the U.S., they are not native to New York. The latest snake found at the gas station is a ball python, a type of non-venomous snake known for a relatively small size and docile temperament.

The pythons named for their habit of curling into a tight ball when threatened, and despite being far from their native sub-Saharan Africa, they have become a common sight around the world as more people take them on as pets.

Earlier this week, one woman shared the shocking story of how a python slithered around in her apartment for days before being caught. Similarly, a Louisiana woman found a python lurking in her toilet back in July.

In a Facebook post after stumbling on the second live snake, the SPCA put out a call for a potential owner or owners of the serpents.

"SPCA officers were called to the scene by Amherst Police Department to rescue the snake, and it is currently being examined and cared for at the SPCA's West Seneca site," wrote Erie County SPCA. "The SPCA Serving Erie County is now looking for assistance from community members who may know of possible owners of this snake and one found at the same location earlier this week."

Appealing for information, people were encouraged to contact the SPCA Animal Rescue & Cruelty Investigations Department. Staff there said they would respond to anonymous tips about the snakes.

When the snakes arrived at the SPCA, the veterinary team gave them a soak in warm water—something that encourages them to uncurl, raise their temperature and rehydrate them.

While the last two snakes found were ball pythons, other snakes found at the car wash have been different subspecies including a deceased spider ball python, deceased piebald python and another piebald that was alive.

Both also non-venomous, piebald pythons and spider ball pythons are popular in the pet trade. The two are bred for patterns that would not naturally occur in the wild.

There are no answers as to where the stray snakes are coming from, or why they are so keen on the local car wash, but one working theory is that they have been abandoned by an owner or multiple owners.

Caring for pythons can be incredibly expensive, costing thousands of dollars for appropriate enclosures, heating, lighting and feeding. This is before considering any additional healthcare and extra supplies.

But if an owner was struggling to afford the care for the snakes, it is still strange that they would chose abandonment over a sale. The types of pythons found are worth hundreds and even thousands of dollars in the pet market.

Getting VIP treatment at the SPCA, the snakes are being well cared for as officials continue to look into the mystery.