Mystery Shipwreck Found on Lake Michigan Floor

A mysterious shipwreck has been located in the murky depths of Lake Michigan.

Non-profit Michigan Shipwreck Research Association (MSRA) found the wreck off West Michigan "far offshore" after setting sights on the vessel last year, a statement read.

Crews had already searched a large area for the shipwreck, but until now had come up empty. They eventually found the vessel using a Deep Vision Side sonar.

"Shipwrecks are never exactly where they are supposed to be," a statement from the MSRA said.

At the moment, the name of the ship wrecked, and where it came from, remain a mystery. This is because the MSRA does not announce details until they are able to confirm particulars by visiting the wreck in person.

"While we are confident it is the vessel for which we were looking, MSRA will, as always, wait to name the target until we visit the wreck in person on the lake floor," the MSRA said. "We first will attempt to document the site with a Remotely Operated Vehicle, or ROV. As the water warms, MSRA's tech diving team will visit the wreck site in person."

The association managed to get a picture of the shipwreck as the sonar ran "over the top of the wreck," which at first looks unclear. However the MSRA says it is clear when the image that the wreck is "intact and upright."

Lake Michigan is one of the Great Lakes and the second largest of the Great Lakes by volume.

According to the MSRA, only 300 shipwrecks have been discovered in the lake around Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

There are many more suspected to be on the lake floor, which have not yet been discovered.

Due to its volume, Lake Michigan resembles an ocean and generates its own weather patterns, although it is made up entirely of fresh water.

The MSRA works to recover wrecks in order to "preserve and interrupt Michigan's submerged maritime history," its website reads.

A stock photo shows a diver exploring a wreck in Lake Michigan. A new shipwreck has been discovered by the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association. Velvetfish/Getty

Some of these shipwrecks may date back to the 1800s.

Perhaps the most famous shipwreck to occur in Lake Michigan was that of the PS Lady Elgin, which sank on September 8, 1860. The wooden-hulled sidewheel steamship sank off Port Clinton, Illinois, while sailing against some extremely strong winds.

The ship was then rammed by a schooner named Augusta of Oswego. Over 300 people died when the ship sank.

