NAACP Says Florida 'Openly Hostile' in Travel Advisory Slamming DeSantis

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for Florida on Saturday saying the state has become "hostile to Black Americans" under the leadership of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The advisory from the civil rights organization says that under DeSantis, Florida has "engaged in an all-out attack on Black Americans, accurate Black history, voting rights, members of the LGBTQ+community, immigrants, women's reproductive rights, and free speech" while "simultaneously embracing a culture of fear, bullying and intimidation" by public officials.

The NAACP said its advisory comes in direct response to DeSantis' "aggressive attempts" to erase Black history and restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools.

"Under the leadership of Governor Desantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon."



DeSantis, who is expected to announce a presidential run in the coming weeks, earlier this week signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, building on his larger push to shape Florida's education system through regulating how schools deal with subjects such as race and gender.

The advisory also mentions other controversial measures passed in Florida, including the Stop WOKE Act.

Florida has "criminalized protests, restricted the ability of educators to teach African-American history, and engaged in a blatant war against diversity and inclusion," the advisory reads.

"On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the Governor and the State of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the State of Florida.

"Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans, and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida."

It adds: "Please be advised that Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the State of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of and the challenges faced by African Americans and other minorities."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The NAACP has issued a travel advisory saying Florida is "openly hostile" to Black Americans.

In a statement, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said: "Let me be clear - failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all.

"Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon. He should know that democracy will prevail because its defenders are prepared to stand up and fight. We're not backing down, and we encourage our allies to join us in the battle for the soul of our nation."

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis' office for comment via email.

