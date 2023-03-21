What Happened to Nadia Lee? Body Found in Hunt for Missing 2-Year-Old

The Houston Police Department has confirmed they have found remains related to the disappearance of a 2-year-old girl last year.

While a body has been found, authorities are not yet officially confirming the identity of Nadia Lee and are awaiting the autopsy results

2-year-old Nadia Lee disappeared from 525 Bay Area Boulevard in Houston about 11:30 p.m. on October 18, 2022.

On that day, her mother, Nancy Reed, 22, was killed, and her father, Jyron Charles Lee, 26, was charged with her murder on October 19, 2022.

A press release, issued by the Houston Police Department on Monday, detailed the incident that resulted in the disappearance of Nadia Lee and the death of Nancy Reed.

The press release read: "Officers responded to a report of an assault at a hotel at [525 Bay Area Boulevard on October 18].

"Officers met with suspect Lee and learned he and his wife got into an argument in front of their two children.

"Lee then told officers he had placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring their children. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the woman (Ms. Reed) to HCA Hospital - Clear Lake where she was pronounced deceased.

"Lee was detained at the scene and further investigation led to Lee being charged in his wife's murder."

During the investigation into the incident, authorities determined that 2-year-old Nadia Lee was unaccounted for. She was then officially reported missing by the Houston Police Department.

The press release continued: "Further investigation identified Jyron Lee as the suspect in Nadia's disappearance. Detectives learned Nadia had sustained injuries inflicted by Jyron Lee and was believed to have been killed on or about October 16 at 331 South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas.

"On Dec. 6, Lee was charged for his role in Nadia's disappearance."

Regarding the latest development in the investigation, authorities confirmed an effort by multiple agencies resulted in human remains being found in Vince Bayou in Pasadena.

The multiple authorities involved in the investigation included the Houston Police Department Dive Team, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Equusearch and the Texas Rangers Division.

"Based on information obtained throughout the investigation and circumstances in which the remains were recovered, it is believed the remains are of 2-year-old Nadia Lee. However, the official identification is pending autopsy results," the press release concluded.

The Houston Police Department spoke to Newsweek over the phone and sent the official press release but added they were not doing interviews regarding the investigation at this time.