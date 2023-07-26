San Francisco's evening commute veered into disarray Tuesday evening when a naked woman was seen waving a gun and firing it into the air on the Bay Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers reported receiving 911 calls of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 at 4:40 pm, menacingly flashing a gun at other drivers, according to KTVU.

The woman stopped her car on the bridge, got out, and yelled at other commuters as she was wielding a knife, per CBS.

Stock image of Bay Bridge, San Francisco. A naked woman fired shots in the air as traffic came to a halt in a section of the area on Tuesday. MasaoTaira/Getty Images

She then returned to her car, drove a short distance to the toll plaza, stripped naked, and got out of her car again, this time brandishing a gun, KTVU reported authorities as saying.

The woman then proceeded to fire shots into the air and at other vehicles on the bridge.

CHP officers were soon on the scene and asked the woman to put down her weapon. After briefly refusing to do so, the woman put down her firearm and was taken into police custody, according to reports.

Newsweek has reached the CHP for comment via the contact form on their website.

Severe delays for commuters leaving the city were reported as the CHP dealt with the incident, according to the city-based news website SFGATE.

A video uploaded to social media appeared to show a woman stopping her car in the middle of Interstate 80 and hurriedly walking down the lane.

The Bay Bridge SF … crazy naked lady hops out the car stops traffic #baybridge #SanFrancisco #Oakland pic.twitter.com/QkIr4Meg1l — D3X (@Wavycryptoguy) July 25, 2023

No motive for the woman's dangerous behavior was reported however news outlets reported that was taken to a local hospital to be psychiatrically evaluated.

No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were hit during the incident.

San Francisco has recently been in the spotlight for the many crises it's currently facing, including rampant homelessness, a fentanyl epidemic, several business closures downtown, and an increase in certain types of crime.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, violent crimes such as homicide and robbery are up by 23.1 percent and 13 percent from last year, while other crimes such as rape and burglary have been down by 20.8 percent and 7.1 percent.

A combination of the various crises, the perception of high crime rates, and changes in the post-pandemic era have contributed to its population shrinking. According to U.S. Census data, the city's population has dropped by over 7 percent from July 2020 to July 2022, a loss of about 62,000 residents.

In the nine-county Bay Area region, the decline is more precipitous, with a loss of almost a quarter of a million people during the same period.