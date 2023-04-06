U.S.

Nancy Pelosi Gets Yelled at During Event: 'Sad Old Drunk'

By
U.S. Nancy Pelosi Congress Protest Taiwan
  • U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi was heckled by protestors at a speaking event in New York on Monday.
  • One protestor called Pelosi a "sad, old drunk" during the event and continued to heckle the congresswoman while being removed from the crowd.
  • The video of the event has gone viral on social media.

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi was heckled by several attendees during a New York speaking event, and one called her a "sad, old drunk" over boos from other attendees.

Pelosi appeared at the City University of New York Graduate Center speaking event with Nobel-prize winning economist Paul Krugman on Monday. During her time on stage, various protestors in the crowd stood up and hurled insults at the congresswoman. When one protestor was removed from the crowd by security, another stood up and continued to verbally degrade Pelosi.

Pelosi recently stepped down as the House Speaker after Republicans won the House in the November 2022 elections. U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy has since been elected as Speaker of the House, a position held by Pelosi for the past four years. Pelosi has led House Democrats since 2003 when she was elected minority leader and served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. The 82-year-old won't seek reelection as a Democrat leader, but attendees still held her accountable for a variety of issues at the Monday event, with some screaming out questions as Pelosi sat on stage with Krugman.

Nancy Pelosi speaks at event
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks onstage during the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Pelosi was heckled during a recent speaking event. Emma McIntyre/Human Rights Campaign/Getty

"I came to see a warmonger, but you're a sad, old drunk," one protester yelled from the crowd as another was removed by security. "What happened? When you went to Taiwan, were you looking for Ukraine? Did we blow up the Nord Stream on accident or on purpose?"

Security returned to remove the protestor.

Protestors' cries spanned the gamut from Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in July that aggravated the Chinese government to questions about the United States' alleged involvement in an explosion on the Nord Stream pipeline in September after Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh published a detailed report alleging the attacks on his Substack.

Pelosi was at the New York event the same day former president Donald Trump arrived in New York a day before his arrest and arraignment. Some protestors asked her if she was there as part of Trump's indictment.

The video of protestors heckling Pelosi has since gone viral on social media.

"For some reason, you have a very bad obsession of getting us into war," one protestor cried before being removed from the crowd. As security forced the protestor from the crowd, the heckler continued to question Pelosi on the United States' involvement in the Iraq war. When the heckler was removed, another stood and began questioning Pelosi on topics such as the Nord Stream incident and her trip to Taiwan.

Read more

The crowd appeared to be booing the protestors, with one person yelling, "You're an a******!" and another saying, "Get out."

Two other protestors rose to heckle Pelosi before being escorted out by security. One protestor said he was at the event "on behalf of everybody who loves peace".

Newsweek reached out to Pelosi's Washington, D.C., office by phone for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC