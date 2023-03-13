Nancy and Paul Pelosi Mingle With Celebrities at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi switched Washington, D.C., for Hollywood on Sunday night, when she and her husband, Paul Pelosi, attended the hot-ticket Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Two months after stepping down from her political position, Nancy Pelosi, 82, was seen looking glamorous as she arrived at Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a gold, form-fitting Giambattista Valli sequinned gown.

Paul Pelosi, also 82, cut a dapper figure as he posed beside his wife in a classic black tuxedo. The businessman, who was brutally attacked in his California home back in October, rounded out his look with a hat.

Inside the event, Nancy Pelosi posed with a host of celebrities, including actress Holland Taylor, investigative journalist Ronan Farrow and Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones, who hosted the star-studded event.

The party boasts a long tradition of attracting the most famous Academy Awards attendees, as well as a large number of A-list names. This year was no different, with the exhaustive guest list including Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser, as well as Michael B. Jordan, Kerry Washington, Sharon Stone, Olivia Wilde, Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum and Eva Longoria, to name a few.

Paul Pelosi, who suffered a fractured skull and sustained serious injuries to his right arm and hands during the attack, notably kept one of his hands out of shot at the event. He has been sporting a black glove on his injured hand.

His alleged attacker, David DePape, is said to have broken into Paul and Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home on October 28 in search of the erstwhile speaker. He shouted, "Where is Nancy?"

The 42-year-old has since been charged with state and federal charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment, threats to a public official and their family, assault on the immediate family member of a federal official, and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

DePape pleaded not guilty to the state charges in early November and to the federal charges in mid-November.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the speaker was not home at the time of the incident.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ordered the audio and video recordings of the attack be made public in January, after Adam Lipson, DePape's public defender, fought against the release of the materials. Lipson said potential jurors who reviewed the recordings could become prejudiced against his client.

Reacting to the release, Nancy Pelosi told reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building: "As you know, today there was a release of some information. I have not heard the 911 call. I have not heard the confession. I have not seen the break-in, and I have absolutely no intention of seeing the deadly assault on my husband's life."

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper in November, Nancy Pelosi discussed her husband's physical and emotional journey to recovery.

"[The head injury was] on the top in two places. And that's pretty awful. That's pretty awful," she said on Anderson Cooper 360°. "But the good news was when he came—when he had the operation, and we were blessed by the health-care professionals at San Francisco General—they told us it had not pierced his brain, which is what could be deadly or worse."

Nancy Pelosi further explained the seriousness of her husband's surgery. "What they had to do was they had to take off the skull, reshape it, put it back so it didn't scratch or pierce the brain. It's pretty—it's a pretty serious operation... Always concern, the hematomas, all the rest of that."

As for how Paul Pelosi is feeling emotionally, his wife said: "He's doing OK."

"It's a long haul. But he knows he has to pace himself," she shared during the chat. "He's such a gentleman that he's not complaining. But he's also knowing that it's a long haul. He's so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren. And we're concerned about the traumatic effect on him."

Nancy Pelosi added: "For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target. And he's the one who's paying the price."