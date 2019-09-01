More than the score, it was a teary-eyed post match joint interview by defending U.S. Open Champion Naomi Osaka and 15-year-old American tennis prodigy Coco Gauff that made the headlines on Saturday.

After Osaka won with a commanding score of 6-3, 6-0 for a spot in the fourth round of the tournament, she comforted the American teen and, in an unexpected move, asked her to join the post-match interview.

"These people are here for you," Osaka said. "Look, you're amazing. Seriously."

"No, it's fine. I'm going to, like, cry in front of all these people," Gauff responded.

To which Osaka said, "it's better than going into the shower and crying."

Visibly emotional in the interview, both tennis players sang each other's praises to resounding applause from the 23,000 sports fans assembled at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

"She told me I did amazing and asked if I could do the on-court interview with her and I said no because I'm going to cry the whole time but she encouraged me to do it," Gauff said.

"I mean, it was amazing. She did amazing and I'm going to learn a lot from this match. She's been so sweet to me so thank you for this," Gauff added, referring to Osaka.

"Once again thank you Naomi, I don't want people to think I'm trying to take this moment away from you because you really deserve it," Gauff concluded.

Defending champion Osaka was in tears.

"I don't think I'm a mentor, I just want to say if you guys (pointing to Gauff's parents) raised an amazing player. I used to see you guys training in the same place as us and for me the fact both of us made it and we're both still working as hard as we can, I think it's incredible," she said.

"I think you guys are amazing. Coco, you're amazing," Osaka added.

Tennis fans around the world are lauding the two women for displaying sportsmanship and unity in the midst of the highly competitive tournament. Osaka, who was consistently strong during the game, quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. She later thanked the crowd for their "amazing energy" while acknowledging that she knew their loud cheers were for Coco.

Gauff, who was visibly frustrated, finished the match with 24 unforced errors in the second set.

"Keep your head up, you've got so much to be proud of. Warrior," Osaka later tweeted.

The post-match interview quickly went viral, with thousands of fans and celebrities cheering on the two players.

Congratulations, @Naomi_Osaka_! @CocoGauff youâ€™re a great player and great sport. Naomi, youâ€™re a class act. I still play with the racket you gave me, but it hasnâ€™t helped. #USOpen — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 1, 2019

Congratulations to @Naomi_Osaka_, who showed greatness on and off the court. @CocoGauff now knows what she needs to do to get to No. 1. How fortunate we all are to have witnessed the dawning of a new era in womenâ€™s tennis. #USOpen — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2019

when you understand itâ€™s bigger than winning the game @Naomi_Osaka_ ðŸ‘‘ðŸ™ðŸ¾â¤ï¸ — Janelle MonÃ¡e, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) September 1, 2019