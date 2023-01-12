Kate Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, More Congratulate Naomi Osaka on Pregnancy

Naomi Osaka has announced she is pregnant with her first child, receiving thousands of messages of congratulations on her social media posts revealing the news.

There had been speculation about Osaka's career after she failed to show up for the Australian Open but she has put the rumors to bed with her happy personal news.

The 25-year-old pulled out of this month's first Grand Slam of the year last week with no official reason given for her withdrawal, but on Wednesday posted a picture of a baby scan to her social media channels.

The multiple grand slam winner captioned the photo: "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023."

Osaka also attached a statement about her future, which read: "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to."

Osaka continued: "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom'."

"2023 will be a year that's full of lessons for me and I hope to see you guys at the start of the next one because I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

Osaka added as a sidenote: "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

The world of sport and entertainment rushed to congratulate Osaka, with U.S. singer Halle Bailey replying on the post: "congratulations!!!!"

This was echoed by Empire star Taraji P. Henson added: "CONGRATS beautiful!!!"

Actress Kate Hudson also weighed in, simply messaging three love heart emoji.

The world of tennis was also out in force with their messages of love and support.

U.K. tennis mecca Wimbledon replied to the news with green and blue heart emoji, to match the club's colors.

Women's world number two, Ons Jabeur, who recently signed to Osaka's sports management company, commented: "Congrats [heart emoji]"

Coco Gauff sent "congratulations" with three red heart emoji.

Polish star Iga Świątek, the number one women's tennis player, commented: "Congratulations"

Among others who commented were the official accounts of the Olympics, Nike, MTV and Facebook.

Osaka's announcement came amid speculation that she was going to be taking time away from the sport as she declined to elaborate as the reason why she would be missing the Australian Open in Melbourne, a title she has won twice already.

The tennis star had not played since September and her ranking had slipped to 47 after winning only one completed match since May.

She had stoked speculation about her career after she shared photos of herself enjoying a trip to Europe with rapper boyfriend Cordae, instead of warming up for the tournament in Australia.

Osaka missed the 2021 French Open after she took a mental health break, admitting at the time that she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

