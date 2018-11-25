NASA's latest Mars probe, InSight, Is Scheduled To Land Monday. Here's Where To Live Stream The 6-minute Landing

NASA's latest Mars probe, InSight, will culminate a seven-month journey through space on Monday as it lands on the surface of the red planet.

If successful, the probe will be the first NASA craft to land on Mars since the Curiosity rover touched down in 2012. However, InSight isn't a rover. The craft will remain stationary while on Mars, conducting a mission that will last about two years on Earth.

InSight – also known as Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport - has been sent to gauge how the planet formed, with the craft containing equipment to test Mars' internal temperature and seismology. NASA will use that information to study not only how Mars came to be, but other planets in the solar system, including Earth.

InSight's landing will be the most treacherous part of the trip, with NASA's mission control unaware of what is happening to the lander as it enters Mars' atmosphere.

It will take six minutes for the craft's status reports to transmit back to NASA, leaving engineers, scientists and others who worked on the mission biting their nails, LiveScience reports.

According to a video released by NASA, during those six minutes, InSight will proceed through three sections of its landing operation. First, the portion of the craft's capsule known as the "cruise stage" will separate and reposition so that the heat shield protecting the lander will face Mars' atmosphere.

The "cruise stage" is part of the craft only needed for flight through space.

Once the lander reaches 10 miles above the surface of Mars, a parachute will deploy to slow InSight down. The craft's three legs will extend to cushion the impact of touching ground.

The final stage will see the back shell – the portion containing the parachute – remove itself about a mile from the surface. Engines will then engage to further slow InSight's fall.

As if that wasn't enough, those engines will have to power off the moment InSight lands in order to prevent the craft from tipping over.

If successful, this will be the eighth landing of spacecraft on Mars by NASA with many more to come, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration Steve Clarke said on CBS' "Face The Nation."

NASA, Clarke said, hopes to send humans to Mars sometime in the 2030s with the space agency planning to send people to the moon in order to practice for the much longer trip to the red planet.

With NASA not expecting to send humans back to the moon until the late 2020s, those interested in space exploration will have to settle for live streams of Insight's Mars touchdown.

NASA will broadcast via the agency's website and Twitter page. Those looking to watch the landing without commentary, the media tab on the NASA TV channel will offer a feed of mission control. All live streams will begin at 2 p.m. EST.

Touchdown is expected to happen around 3 p.m. A post-landing news conference will be held at 5 p.m. that will also air on NASA TV.

In addition to the live stream, viewing parties will be held across the United States to celebrate the InSight landing. A full list of parties can be seen by visiting the NASA website.