School Responds Amid Backlash to Student Denied Entry to Prom Over Outfit

A Tennessee school has responded to allegations that a student was denied entry to their senior prom because they were wearing a suit.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, a user posting under the name B. Hayes accused Nashville Christian School of barring them from entering the event due to their choice of formal attire.

According to Education Week, 93 percent of school districts have dress codes. Some school administrators believe the policies "promote safety and security for students." But others, including students, believe dress codes are "sexist" and "unfairly enforced."

Research conducted by Alyssa Pavlakis, a school administrator from Illinois, found that more than 90 percent of dress codes "prohibit clothing typically associated with girls," such as halter tops, yoga pants, and "skirts or shorts shorter than mid-thigh." Meanwhile, 69 percent target items that are "typically associated with boys."

Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. The school has addressed allegations a student was denied entry to their senior prom for wearing a suit. Google Street View

"I'm 18 years old and I've been attending Nashville Christian School for 13 years," the post read. "My senior prom was today and I wasn't allowed in the doors because I was wearing a suit."

It added: "I should not have to conform to femininity to attend my senior prom. I will not compromise who I am to fit in a box. Who are you to tell us what it means to be a woman?"

The post included a photo of a teenager, believed to be Hayes, dressed in a black suit and holding a sign that states: "They wouldn't let me IN because I'm in a suit."

Several other teenagers are visible in the background of the photo, dressed in formal attire, stepping out of a car and heading towards a nearby building.

The post has been liked over 18,500 times, generating more than 1,500 comments with some branding the alleged incident "shameful" and an example of "prejudice and small-mindedness."

Nashville Christian School told Newsweek that while they "respect" any pupil's right to disagree, its expectations regarding "appropriate prom attire" had been communicated to students well in advance of the event.

"Nashville Christian School has established dress requirements for daily school attendance and at our special events. All students and families are aware of and sign an agreement to these guidelines when they enroll," a spokesperson said.

"The school's expectations regarding appropriate prom attire were communicated to this student and the student's family in advance of the prom. While we certainly respect a student's right to disagree, all of our students know from our school handbook that when they do not follow such expectations at school-sponsored events, they may be asked to leave."

Nashville Christian School is a private religious school that offers classes to kids from pre-school through to 12th grade.

According to the school's 2022-23 student handbook, from grades 6 to 12, during "dress uniform days," female students are required to wear uniform shirts featuring the school crest along with either a plaid skirt or khaki twill pants. Dress shoes are also required.

On other "standard school days" school Polo shirts can be worn while uniform bottoms are also allowed, provided they adhere to the school's approved color scheme.

According to the handbook, on these standard days, skirts must not extend too far above the knee while tennis shoes or closed-toe shoes are required. It's required for all shirts to be tucked in while body piercings and tattoos must not be visible.

The handbook states: "While the dress code policy applies to clothing worn during the school day, parents are responsible for supervising the choice of appropriate clothing for school events that occur outside of the normal school day."

B. Hayes' post has drawn a significant response online, with many condemning the actions of the school.

Actress Rachelle Lefevre was among those to comment, writing: "Shame on all the other students for not walking out in solidarity and shame on your school for using God to justify their hate."

Singer Maren Morris was similarly critical. "I love wearing suits and you look amazing," she said. "What is your school gonna do come graduation day when the boys have to wear a cap and GOWNS?" Writer Rebecca Potzner also chimed in, noting: "Jesus was literally out there doing the lord's work in a dress.. make it make sense!"

School dress codes have proved a source of much discussion among student bodies. In one incident, a mom alleged her 7-year-old daughter was denied lunch on account of her "inappropriate" attire.

Another noted incident saw a Michigan high school court controversy after threatening to hand out "modesty ponchos" to anyone dressed inappropriately for their high school prom.

Newsweek has contacted B. Hayes for comment.