Nashville Shooting Updates: Three Kids Die in Covenant School Shooting

At least three children died Monday afternoon following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.," the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said in a tweet.

"The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd," the tweet added.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

A spokesperson for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt confirmed that at least three children were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to The New York Times. The spokesperson told the Times that all three victims were pediatric patients.

It was not immediately clear if the suspected shooter was among the three victims who were pronounced dead. Newsweek reached out by phone to the children's hospital for additional information.

The Nashville Fire Department confirmed on Twitter that it was responding to the shooting, saying, "We can confirm we have multiple patients."

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

Newsweek reached out by email to the MNPD and the Nashville Fire Department for further information.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.