Nate Silver Suffers 'Brutal' Loss in World Series of Poker

Nate Silver, the pollster and founder of FiveThirtyEight, has suffered a "brutal" loss at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

A clip of Silver's final hand on Wednesday, day six of the tournament's Main Event, has gone viral on Twitter. The video, posted by the PokerGo account, has been watched more than 620,000 times in less than a day.

The tweet caption read: "A brutal end for Nate Silver who goes set under set against Henry Chan to be eliminated."

Silver, a statistician who became famous for his success in predicting presidential election results, is also a keen poker player. He earned his living from the game for a couple of years before he set up his data modelling business.

A brutal end for @NateSilver538 who goes set under set against Henry Chan to be eliminated from the 2023 @WSOP Main Event.



📺 - Watch Live Here: https://t.co/dGLv7f1yTF pic.twitter.com/yQWAYTSrMF — PokerGO (@PokerGO) July 13, 2023

In Wednesday's game, Chan had a seven of diamonds and seven of clubs to Silver's six of diamonds and six of clubs. The five cards that were revealed were the six of hearts, seven of spades, two of spades, queen of clubs and three of diamonds. Chan's winning hand was Three of a Kind using sevens.

The third player, Tony Dunst, had initially been in for this round, but folded after Silver raised.

With the small blind at 60,000 and the big blind at 120,000 Chan opened to 250,000 before he received a call from Silver, according to a report by Poker News.

Dunst, who was the big blind for this round, called while holding a five of hearts and five of clubs.

A stock image of playing Poker iStock / Getty Images

The dealer then revealed three of the five cards as the six of hearts, seven of spades and two of spades.

Silver fired out a 330,000 wager, after Chan had checked, resulting in Dunst folding. The clip shows the moment Chan raised it up to 1,400,000, resulting in Silver going all in for 5,165,000.

Chan and Silver revealed their cards, with the pollster swearing in frustration when he saw Chan's hand.

The dealer then revealed a queen of clubs and a three of diamonds, while Silver needed another six card to beat Chan.

Silver earned $92,600 for his performance, Poker News reported, while Chan moved into the chip lead at over 11 million.

Retweeting the viral clip on Wednesday, Silver appeared to take his loss in his stride.

If you're gonna bust out on Day 6 of the Main Event you may as well maximize the experience by having it be set-over-set on the feature table which is literally being broadcast to the entire poker room!



Really appreciate all the support! Lots more deep runs in our future.❤️ https://t.co/DtfbHqmvQm — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 13, 2023

"If you're gonna bust out on Day 6 of the Main Event you may as well maximize the experience by having it be set-over-set on the feature table which is literally being broadcast to the entire poker room! Really appreciate all the support! Lots more deep runs in our future," he wrote.

Silver is currently writing a book about gambling and risk, which will include a section on poker.

In a blog post about the future of FiveThirtyEight, which has been hit by mass layoffs imposed by its owner Disney, he wrote that the book would also tackle "sports betting, game theory, venture capital and entrepreneurship" as well as "declining life expectancy and changing attitudes toward risk in American society."

Newsweek has contacted Silver via email for comment.