Nathaniel Hackett Responds to Sean Payton Criticism: 'There's a Code'

Week 5 of the NFL season can't come soon enough.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton ripped his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett, last week by calling Hackett's performance last year "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL." Hackett, now the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, publicly addressed Payton's comments for the first time at a press conference on Tuesday.

"As a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house," Hackett said. "We know that...there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house. This past week—it's frustrating, and it sucks. But we're all susceptible to it. There are things that you do, mistakes that you make, and it costs you time on the field, it costs you your job. All those things. And I own all that stuff. I've got no excuses. That's how we live here at the New York Jets. That's how we've lived everywhere I've been—no excuses.

"It's unfortunate that that had to happen—the comments that were made. But hey, they did."

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett of the New York Jets talks to reporters after the teams OTAs at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 9, 2023, in Florham Park, New Jersey. Hackett addressed criticism from Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton at a press conference on August 1, 2023. Rich Schultz/Getty

Hackett was hired as Denver's head coach ahead of the 2022 season but was fired after just 15 games.

The Broncos finished 5-12 last season and scored the fewest points in the league (16.9 points per game). Quarterback Russell Wilson, in his first year as a Bronco after Denver acquired him in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, set career lows in touchdown passes (16) and completion percentage (60.5).

The Broncos and the Jets are scheduled to play in Denver in Week 5 of the 2023 regular season.

"I'll tell you, I was more surprised that [Payton's comments] happened now," Hackett said. "I was definitely expecting them in Week 5. So I'm almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand how certain people feel and think."

Payton starts Broncos-Jets drama with interview

After taking a one-year break from coaching, Payton signed a five-year contract with the Broncos this offseason. The Super Bowl-winning coach has not been shy about wanting to turn around the Broncos after a disappointing 2022 season.

"But everybody's got a little stink on their hands," Payton told USA Today last week when referencing Denver's struggles last season. "It's not just Russell. It was a [poor] offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That's how bad it was."

Payton later apologized for his harsh comments toward Hackett, calling them a "mistake."

Jets' Rodgers defends Hackett, blasts Payton

First-year Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been one to keep his thoughts to himself.

That hasn't changed in wake of the recent Payton-Hackett drama.

In an interview with NFL Network's Peter Schrager on Sunday, Rodgers fired back at Payton after the harsh comments about his offensive coordinator.

"Yeah, I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach," Rodgers said. "...I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before leaving for the Broncos job. Later in his interview with NFL Network, Rodgers said Hackett is "arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL."