National Candy Day is today, November 4, and even though Halloween was only a few days ago, we now have another excuse to celebrate a holiday with candy. There are lots of candy deals to be had on National Candy Day, from discounted sweet treats to free cakes. Here's where you can get free or cheap candy for National Candy Day, plus promo codes, contests, giveaways, sales and more.

Dylan's Candy Bar

Boutique chain Dylan's Candy Bar is offering you the chance to win candy, with three Instagram competitions. You could win a pack of Twix, an M&Ms prize pack, or a HI-CHEW pack by following Dylan's Candy Bar, Twix, M&Ms and HI-CHEW on Instagram, liking the photos and tagging a friend.

Additionally, you can visit a store to sample candy and win prizes. Alternatively, shop online and claim free candy with any purchase for today only. You can also take 15 percent off your order when you sign up for the newsletter or take $20 off any order of $80 or more with the promo code 20OFF80.

Candy Crush

Legendary app Candy Crush is celebrating National Candy Day by giving away Cake Bombs to Candy Crush fans. If you're in New York City, head to Flour Shop by Amira Kassem at 9 a.m., for a free Color Bomb cake, which you can claim with proof that you have passed level 15 and unlocked the Color Streak (hat tip to Game Industry).

Candy Warehouse

Candy Warehouse has a sale on candy right now, with discounted Christmas candy, lollipops and candy-themed merchandise. Additionally, you can get free shipping on orders of $200 or more.

Tootsie Roll

Mr. Owl, Tootsie Roll Pop's mascot, is celebrating today with a collectible figure released by Funko. The figure costs $17 and is a great gift for Tootsie Roll fans. Plus, buy Tootsie Roll products online and get 10 percent off your first order.

Hershey's

Why not celebrate National Candy Day by trying new candy? Hershey's has recently released the mint and dark chocolate KitKat, which is on sale on the Hershey's online store now. If you can't get enough of classic Halloween candy, Hershey's has a sale on Halloween candy and merchandise. Additionally, you can get free one-to-three-day delivery on orders over $75.

Candy Corn

Candy Corn is a controversial candy, but if you're a fan of the seasonal sweet, check out these candy corn-themed treats like candy bars and cakes. Halloween may be over, but Candy Corn is ideal for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.