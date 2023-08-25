National Cinema Day: How to Find $4 Movies This Sunday

Moviegoers in the U.S. have an opportunity to snag $4 movie tickets this weekend, courtesy of the return of "National Cinema Day."

The one-day event—taking place this Sunday, August 27—offers discounted admission prices at over 3,000 participating locations, which include major theater chains like Regal and AMC.

The discount will be available on over 30,000 movie screens across the country. Premium formats such as IMAX are not excluded. The discount is offered for all showings, day and night.

The promotion is not limited to a select number of films. Major blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Blue Beetle will all be eligible for $4 tickets on Sunday, as will the upcoming weekend's new releases like Gran Turismo and Retribution.

Grove's Theater marquee announcing the opening of "Barbie" movie is pictured in Los Angeles California, on July 20, 2023. Here's how to catch $4 movies this Sunday. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

National Cinema Day was founded by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group associated with the National Association of Theater Owners. Sunday's event is the second-ever National Cinema Day, with first iteration of the event having taken place last year.

A searchable index of participating cinemas is available on the National Cinema Day website. While some theaters are not participating, a wide selection of locations do appear to be taking part, including dozens of cinemas located in large cities like New York and Los Angeles.

"Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America's favorite pastimes: moviegoing," The Cinema Foundation's President Jackie Brenneman said in a press release emailed to Newsweek.

"We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures," Brenneman added. "There's something for everyone. Let's all go!"

The discounted ticket price did rise slightly this year, going from $3 to $4. The National Association of Theater Owners calculated that the average price of a movie ticket in the U.S. was $10.34 in 2022. Prices are often far higher than the average in major metropolitan areas.

Moviegoers should not expect the discounts to extend beyond the price of the tickets themselves. Concessions like popcorn, drinks and candy—which offer a significantly higher profit margin for theaters than ticket sales—are likely to remain at full price.

The timing of this year's National Cinema Day, on the Sunday of the last weekend in August, is a typically slow time for the summer box office. Last year's event took also place during a traditionally slow time for movie sales, on Labor Day weekend.

The event also comes as Hollywood's writers and actors continue a months-long labor strike amid an ongoing dispute with producers over issues that include the industry's potential use of artificial intelligence.

The strike brought productions to a standstill and is likely to soon impact consumers by considerably slowing the release of future movies, as well as new television and streaming shows.

Update 8/25, 7:16 p.m. ET: This article has been updated to note that The National Cinema Foundation sent Newsweek a press release via email.