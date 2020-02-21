National Margarita Day 2020 is tomorrow, February 22. National Margarita Day will not fall on a Saturday again until 2025, so make the most of the holiday this weekend. Restaurants and bars nationwide are celebrating by offering margarita deals and discounts, from the classic drink to fresh takes on the cocktail.

Margarita Day Deals 2020

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze's Viva la Rita event begins tomorrow and will run through April 5. Bahama Breeze is serving new margaritas including a coconut-pineapple flavor, a dragon fruit cocktail, and a blue curacao drink. Additionally, you can drink Bahama Breeze's Classic Margarita for $2.22 until close on February 22.

Chili's Grill and Bar

Chili's is serving its Presidente Margaritas and its Margarita of the Month for February, Hearts on Fire 'Rita, for $5 all day on February 22.

Chuy's

Chuy's is celebrating National Margarita Day by inviting customers to upgrade to a grande-sized drink for $2 which also comes with a commemorative cup. Additionally, Chuy's will be serving tequila and orange liqueur floats to top up the margarita for $1 each, plus taco fries for $7.

El Chico

To celebrate National Margarita Day, El Chico restaurants will serve House 'Ritas for $3 on February 22. El Chico has locations in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, but check with your local El Chico restaurant to see if they are participating in the promotion.

Margaritaville Restaurant

Enter a contest to win a Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker with salt rimmer and serving tray, plus a $100 gift card. Margaritaville's Margarita Madness Giveaway ends at 11.59 p.m., February 29.

On the Border

On the Border's Margarita celebrations end tomorrow, so 'rita fans should be quick to make the most of it. On the Border is serving its 1800 Grande 'Ritas for $5 and the restaurant chain is letting margarita fans customize their drinks, from whether or not it's on the rocks, frozen, and with or without lime.

Local Deals — Margarita Deals Near Me

Local restaurants and bars are also serving discounted and special margaritas to celebrate National Margarita Day.

Arizona

Salty Sow in Scottsdale is serving margaritas for $5 from 4 p.m. on February 22.

Florida

El Vez in Fort Lauderdale is serving $6 classic margaritas all day February 22.

New York

Dos Caminos, with multiple locations in New York, is serving its Pina Colada Margarita throughout February.

Anejo in New York City is serving margarita flights for $25, with the option of either a standard or spicy flight.

Texas

BoomerJack's Grill and Bar has 14 locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and is serving $3 house margaritas all day tomorrow.

Taco Cabana in Austin is serving $2 margaritas all day on February 22.

Additionally, National Tequila Day is July 24, which happens to fall on a Friday this year, so that's another holiday for margarita fans to look forward to.