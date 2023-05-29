News

National Memorial Day Parade 2023: How to Watch

The nation's largest Memorial Day parade is set for Monday on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., but viewers will be able to watch the event honoring fallen U.S. soldiers from practically anywhere on earth.

The American Veterans Center (AVC) said in a release that the 2023 National Memorial Day Parade would "share the sacrifices of generations past and present in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators along the National Mall." An accompanying television special will bring the event to more than 100 million homes in the U.S. and to service members around the world on the American Forces Network.

Those who are in Washington, D.C., and wish to witness the parade in person can do so for free. The event should be viewable from anywhere along the parade route, on Constitution Avenue from 7th to 17th Street Northwest. It begins at 2 p.m. local time, although event organizers recommend arriving early. Parking in the area is limited.

The parade will be airing on local ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide. AVC maintains an online list of participating stations and showtimes. Overseas service members can watch it on the American Forces Network. The parade will also be streaming live on AVC's Facebook and YouTube pages.

Korean War veterans ride during the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2017. This year's ceremony will air on local ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide. It will also be streaming live on AVC's Facebook and YouTube pages. Jeff Greenberg/Getty

"The American Veterans Center is honored to have revived the tradition of the National Memorial Day Parade along Constitution Avenue, commemorating the service and sacrifice of generations of Americans," Tim Holbert, AVC president, told Newsweek in a statement. "Noted veterans from World War II through active duty service members to musical performers and celebrity supporters of the troops will all gather in honor of the Memorial Day holiday."

The television special will be co-hosted by Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson, who is joining the event for the fourth consecutive year. Anderson's co-host will be sportscaster Joe Buck, who is joining him for a second straight year.

"I'm honored to be hosting this incredible event once again," Anderson said in a statement. "We're excited this year to showcase the return of the parade to Constitution Avenue and, most importantly, to honor the spirit of service and sacrifice of generations of Americans."

Read more

Musical guests include Andy Grammer, Colbie Caillat, Craig Morgan and the United States Air Force Band. Actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna will be participating in the parade live, while messages from Jessica Chastain, Mario Lopez, Tyler Perry and Chris Pratt will also feature in the event.

The Grand Marshals of the parade will be a trio of astronauts who played key roles in NASA's illustrious Apollo moon missions. Apollo 16's Charles Duke and Apollo 17's Harrison "Jack" Schmitt were among the last men to walk on the moon. They will be joined by Apollo 9's Russell "Rusty" Schweickart, who piloted the first human spaceflight of the program's lunar module.

"We're especially honored to welcome the 2023 parade's Grand Marshals 'The Legends of Apollo' - featuring surviving astronauts of the inspiring first missions to the moon, 50 years ago," Holbert said. "As we honor the triumphs and sacrifices of our past, we look to them as inspiration to bring us all together in our future."

The parade has been an annual occurrence since AVC reintroduced it to Washington, D.C., to mark the federal holiday in 2005, with the event having laid dormant for more than 60 years prior.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
