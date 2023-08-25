NATO Country Detains Leader of Neo-Nazi Russian Militia with Ties to Wagner

A leader of a Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary group linked to the Wagner Group has been arrested in Finland, authorities said on Friday.

Jan Igorovits Petrovski of "Task Force Rusich" was detained "at the request of Kyiv," Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Russian embassy source.

Earlier, Finland's MTV3 channel reported that Petrovski, who is subject to European Union and United States sanctions, was in custody, saying that Ukraine has requested his extradition.

The Flag of Finland flies in front of the NATO Headquarters on April 4, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. A leader of a Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary group linked to the Wagner Group has been arrested in Finland, authorities have said. Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Rusich is actively involved in fighting in Ukraine on behalf of the Kremlin, and has links to the notorious paramilitary outfit the Wagner Group, whose chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is presumed dead after a private jet belonging to him crashed in Russia's Tver region on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.