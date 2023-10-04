NATO Admits It Is Running Out of Ammunition

Western militaries need to increase production of ammunition to give to Ukraine because of dwindling supplies, NATO's most senior official has warned.

Admiral Rob Bauer, who chairs the alliance's military committee, told a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum that members need to "ramp up production in a much higher tempo."

While NATO members have increased military budgets as they provide support to Ukraine against Russian aggression, production capacity has not increased, he said. He described how weapons and ammunition were given to Ukraine "but not from full warehouses."

"We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe," he said. "Therefore the bottom of the barrel is now visible."

British armed forces minister James Heappey told the same panel that aid for Ukraine should continue and that "we can't stop just because our stockpiles are looking a bit thin."

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information.