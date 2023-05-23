News

NATO Tries to Fill Holes in Military as Ukraine War Threatens Stockpiles

By
News NATO Jens Stoltenberg Ukraine Russia

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday briefly discussed efforts to increase the alliance's weapons and ammunition stockpiles, which have decreased as members continue supplying Ukraine's military.

"We need to strengthen the transatlantic industrial base to ensure that we can both replenish our own stocks, to ensure our own deterrence and defense but also to continue to support Ukraine," he said in a statement made ahead of a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union.

Throughout the war, which Russian President Vladimir Putin launched in February 2022, NATO has urged its member nations to provide Ukraine with military supplies. Earlier this year, Stoltenberg said NATO countries should not be concerned about the alliance's requirements on ammunition stocks and instead focus on aiding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces.

On Tuesday, Stoltenberg spoke about the importance of making new production contracts with the defense industry to replenish NATO's military stockpiles. To facilitate this process, he said, he has invited defense industry representatives "from both sides of the Atlantic" to a NATO meeting of defense ministers next month.

NATO Tries to Fill Stockpiles Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv on April 20. On Tuesday, Stoltenberg said he is increasing efforts to secure deals between NATO members and the defense industry in order to ramp up production of weapons. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty

Stoltenberg added that the EU would "of course also be invited" to the meeting, where NATO "will engage directly with all the [defense] ministers and the defense industry."

The NATO chief said he had met with members of the defense industry "several times" to discuss its relationships with NATO and has seen "more and more NATO allies actually signing contracts."

While Ukraine continues to expend thousands of rounds of artillery a day, Stoltenberg said, NATO is in the process of revising the guidelines for members' "capability targets" for ammunition.

Read more

During his statement to the press, Stoltenberg mentioned some of the notable weapons that NATO and EU nations have supplied to Ukraine recently, including long-range missiles and heavy tanks like Leopards, Challengers and M1 Abrams. He also said the allies will soon start training Ukrainian pilots on how to use NATO-standard fighter jets.

"This demonstrates our readiness to stand by Ukraine and to be prepared for the long haul," he said. "But of course, to continue our support to Ukraine, we also need to ramp up production of weapons and of ammunition, and therefore, one of the issues that we'll discuss with the defense ministers is how we can work even more closely together—NATO and the European Union—on increasing and strengthening our transatlantic industrial base."

Newsweek reached out to NATO via email for further comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC