Naughty Dog Taken on Tour of Shelter by Owner in Video: 'Scared Straight'

A misbehaving dog has been given a glimpse of what life would be like without his owner after paying a visit to a local animal shelter.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle ariiiilyn, a pet owner can be seen taking her four-legged friend Valentino around an unspecified shelter. She stops next to the window of one enclosure where another canine can be seen inside, jumping up and scratching away at the glass, trying to get their attention.

Valentino peers into the area where the shelter dog is based. "Yeah, this is what it's like," his owner can be heard to say. "Do you want to live with him?"

At the time of writing, the clip had been watched over 144,000 times. You can watch it here.

Valentino initially appears intrigued by the potential new dog friend jumping up at them from behind the glass.

The novelty soon wears off, though, with the dog's jumping ultimately proving a little too much for Valentino, who ends up cowering away from it into his mom's arms.

The eight-second video ends with the shelter dog jumping up to reach the woman's pet pooch, who is sitting in the arms of his owner.

"Oh okay," the woman can be heard to say, having sensed she has got her message across. "These days dogs are too spoiled," the caption accompanying the video reads.

It's important to note that the video was likely put together as a joke. Ariiiilyn's TikTok bio appears to indicate she is a 22-year-old currently training to be a veterinarian, and Newsweek reached out to her for comment.

While the clip may be a well put together gag, the current state of play for animal shelters across the U.S. is no laughing matter.

Each year, 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, at an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, 24Petwatch's Shelter Watch Report found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year.

Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs and with behavior rehabilitation.

File photos of dogs at shelters. A pet owner attempted to scare their naughty dog "straight" with a trip to the dog shelter. fortise/sarayuth3390/Getty

Fortunately, for Valentino, he has an owner who loves him very much and would never dream of surrendering him to any kind of shelter.

Still, if he had any thoughts about misbehaving, the experience may well have put him off the idea. Or at least, that's what most people watching the video on TikTok seemed to think.

One user said that he had clearly been "scared straight," with another writing: "Now we need to see how he has changed his ways." A third added: "that dog is clutching his pearls."

A fourth, meanwhile, was convinced: "You not gone hear a peep outta him when y'all get back home."

Some people appeared to take inspiration from the clip. "Let me take my Ryder on a field trip because he thinks the rules do not apply to him," one said, while another declared: "I literally just said ima do this to my dog."

