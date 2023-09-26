World

How a Nazi Veteran Ended Up In Canada's Parliament

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Calls are growing for Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons, to resign after a Ukrainian man who is accused of fighting for a Nazi unit in World War II was invited to parliament and met with a standing ovation.

During a visit on September 22 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Yaroslav Hunka, 98, was praised by Rota as a hero. "We thank him for all his service," the speaker said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Zelensky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right) shake hands on Parliament Hill on September 22, 2023 in Ottawa. Calls are growing for Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons, to resign after a Ukrainian man who is accused of fighting for a Nazi unit in World War II was invited to parliament and met with a standing ovation. DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said that Hunka served during World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the First Ukrainian Division. It was a voluntary unit mostly made up of ethnic Ukrainians and commanded by Nazis including Heinrich Himmler, who formed the group.

Some Ukrainians fought for Nazi units during World War II.

It isn't clear who invited the Nazi veteran to Canada's parliament, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to point toward Rota. Trudeau's office didn't respond to a request for comment from Newsweek on Monday when asked who gave the invitation to Hunka.

"It's extremely upsetting that this happened," Trudeau told reporters on Monday. "The speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized.

"This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada and, by extension, to all Canadians," the prime minister added.

Trudeau's office has also said that no advance notice was provided to the office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition.

Rota apologized in a statement on Sunday, saying he had "subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision" to recognize Hunka.

"No one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them," Rota said. "This initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding [district] and having been brought to my attention."

Rota added: "I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my actions."

The incident has fed into the Kremlin's narrative that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine aims to "demilitarize and denazify" the country. Putin has accused Ukraine's administration and Zelensky of being neo-Nazis, although the latter is Jewish.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that "such sloppiness toward memory is outrageous."

"Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought whom or what happened during the Second World War. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism," Peskov told reporters.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC