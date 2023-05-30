The best NBA Finals betting promos detailed below come with different terms, but each has tremendous value. You can lock-in guaranteed bonus bets that will convey no matter how your first cash bet settles. If you'd prefer to sign up for a fully-backed first cash wager, there are multiple sportsbooks with that type of offer as well.

NBA Finals Betting Promos: Best Apps, Offers for Heat-Nuggets

The best NBA Finals betting promos for Heat-Nuggets include first-bet offers and guaranteed bonus bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will head to Denver to face the Nuggets in the first two games of the NBA Finals. Miami nearly blew a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals, but their strong 103-84 win in Game 7 on the road has given them a bit of momentum. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. They'll take the court for the first time in more than a week in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The money line has already shifted a bit, and there's reason to believe that the NBA Finals odds will continue to move throughout the series.

Spread Total Money Line Miami Heat +8.5 (-110) O 219 (-110) +295 Denver Nuggets -8.5 (-110) U 219 (-110) -360

The NBA Finals betting promos for Heat-Nuggets you'll find below come with a ton of value when you make an initial deposit and place your first cash wager. Take the time to read over the sign-up requirements and how to earn each respective bonus.

Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has upped the ante for the NBA Finals. After offering a bet $5, get $150 bonus promo for quite some time, DraftKings has raised the guaranteed bonus to $200. This is the most lucrative guaranteed bonus offer DraftKings has offered this year and it's also the largest guaranteed bonus in the business.

If you sign up via our links, you won't need to enter a DraftKings promo code. Simply deposit $5 or more and wager $5+ on any betting market in the Heat-Nuggets series. This will earn you eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to use on the NBA Finals and more. Plus, you can test out the same-game parlay feature with a no-sweat SGP promo that will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your first SGP loses.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you wager on Heat-Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar Offer Brings $1,250 Bet and More

Caesars Sportsbook's new user promo comes with three bonuses in one, making it one of the standouts on our list of NBA Finals betting promos. The first is a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Your first bet on the NBA Finals will be backed by Caesars with up to $1,250 in bonus bets. In the event that your first cash wager loses, Caesars Sportsbook will credit your account with up to $1,250 in bonus bets that you can then use on other games in the NBA Finals and more.

The Full Caesar offer also comes with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. You can use the Reward Credits to earn hotel stays, dining and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. Tier Credits will add up over time and unlock higher prize tiers in the program.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars to use on the NBA Finals, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Get a $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet From FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sizable $1,000 no-sweat first bet available to prospective bettors. This will give you two cracks at earning your first win. If you were to bet $800 on the Nuggets to win, you'd either walk away with cash winnings and your $800 stake back with a win or $800 in bonus bets with a loss.

There are also featured same-game parlays and in-app promos available for the NBA Finals. Head over to the promos section to find each or navigate to the NBA tab for more betting markets. On the weekend, FanDuel offers a no-sweat NBA same-game parlay promo that will refund your account with bonus bets if your SGP loses.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for the NBA Finals.

BetMGM Offers $1,000 First-Bet Offer for NBA Finals

Yet another strong first-bet offer comes by way of BetMGM. Their $1,000 first-bet offer is easily one of the best NBA Finals betting promos for Heat-Nuggets. What makes this promo stand out from similar offers on this list is the fact that a loss won't earn you a single bonus bet to use again, but five.

For example, if you were to wager the full $1,000 on the Miami Heat to pull off an upset, but they fail to do so, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. You could then spread the bonus bets across multiple markets in the same game or use them on games in different leagues.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer for the NBA Finals when you register with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

Our final pick for the best NBA Finals betting promos comes by way of bet365. The only reason this bet $1, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer isn't at the top of our list is its limited availability. If you're a prospective bettor in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia, this is an offer that your should strongly consider registering for.

Simply sign up by clicking on one of our links to apply our bet365 bonus code. From there, you'll need to make an initial deposit of $10 or more and navigate to the NBA Finals between the Heat and Nuggets. Wager $1+ on any betting market and bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. These will convey no matter how your first cash bet settles.

Bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you register with bet365 and wager on the NBA Finals.

