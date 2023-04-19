NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos: How to Get Best Offers

New players can activate the latest offers to claim bonus bets, boosted odds, first bet bonuses and other unique offers. These NBA Playoffs sportsbook promos are the best on the market.

Claiming the Best NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos

There is no shortage of NBA action tonight. The Lakers are trying to leave Memphis with two games in hand while Ja Morant nurses his own hand injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks are hoping Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy enough to even the series with the Heat. And out west, Nikola Jokic is looking to lead the Nuggets to another victory over Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Score 30-1 NBA Odds Boost

DraftKings Sportsbook is delivering a 30-1 one-time moneyline odds boost. New players who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets on any game.

DraftKings Sportsbook is delivering a 30-1 one-time moneyline odds boost. New players who take advantage of this offer can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets on any game. The Nuggets are the largest favorite of the night. It makes sense after Game 1. Denver cruised to a 29-point win at home. Jokic is one of the toughest covers in the NBA, which means Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are going to have their hands full.

New players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to get a 30-1 odds boost on the NBA tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $150 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook

Although guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, this FanDuel Sportsbook promo is flipping that notion on its head. Bet $5 on any team tonight to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. With injuries to major stars like Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro, it's hard to know what to expect in these games tonight. That's where this offer comes into play.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new bettors the chance to bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Sign up to grab this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates the "Full Caesar"

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the stakes with a $1,250 first bet. New bettors can place real-money wagers on any game. If that bet loses, players will receive a refund in bonus bets for up to $1,250. This offer is applicable to a wide range of NBA markets, including Lakers-Grizzlies, Heat-Bucks and Timberwolves-Nuggets.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for any NBA game tonight.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,000 First Bet

BetMGM

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering one of the largest promos on the market. Place a first bet on any of the games tonight. Although the Lakers are on the road, they are favored on the road against the Grizzlies. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the stars for Los Angeles, but Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves led the way for the Lakers in Game 1.

New bettors who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook can claim a $1,000 NBA bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook Triggers $200 in Bonus Bets

bet365

All it takes is a $1 wager on bet365 Sportsbook to lock in $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. From there, new bettors will have $200 in bonus bets to use on any NBA game tonight and going forward. The Heat is as dangerous an eight-seed as we've seen in recent years. The combination of Miami's experience and Giannis Antetokounmpo's health is opening the door in this series. Anything can happen in the NBA Playoffs.

Sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and place a $1 bet on the NBA to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

