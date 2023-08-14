NBA Star James Harden Slams 76ers President: 'Daryl Morey Is a Liar'

Only two days after ESPN reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were ending trade talks surrounding James Harden, the 10-time All-Star guard publicly slammed team president Daryl Morey while speaking at an Adidas media event in China on Monday.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he's a part of."

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

Newsweek reached out to several members of the 76ers communications staff for a response on Monday.

Harden's comments mark the latest development in an offseason that hasn't been sunny in Philadelphia.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option in June with the expectation that the 76ers would find a trade partner for him, according to multiple reports. Yet Harden remains in Philadelphia without a trade in sight or a long-term contract. Harden's relationship with Morey and the organization seemingly continues to sour as the former MVP tries to force his way off his third team in as many years.

Here's what you need to know on Harden's situation.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on prior to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Why does Harden want to leave Philadelphia?

Harden's unhappiness with the 76ers and Morey, according to multiple reports, comes down to the lack of a long-term maximum contract offer.

If the 76ers aren't going to pay him the max, Harden wants to go somewhere that will.

Philadelphia's asking price in return for Harden is "steep," ESPN reported, and no teams—including the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's preferred destination—have been willing to part with the assets required to make the trade happen.

Harden is coming off of his first full season with the 76ers. The 33-year-old averaged 21 points per game and led the league in assists per game. Philadelphia blew a 3-1 lead to the Boston Celtics and was eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after a 54-win regular season. Harden scored 45 points in Philly's Game 1 win and another 42 in Game 4, but then scored a combined 22 points on 7-of-27 shooting in back-to-back losses to end the series.

Morey 'Unmoved' by Harden's Comments, Per Report

Morey and Harden share a relationship that goes back over a decade.

Perhaps the biggest move during Morey's 13 seasons as the general manager of the Houston Rockets was trading for Harden, then entering his third NBA season and coming off a Sixth Man of the Year Award, in 2012. Harden won three scoring titles and was the 2017-18 MVP over eight-plus seasons with the Rockets.

When Morey stepped down as Rockets GM in 2020, he took out a full-page ad in The Houston Chronicle. In a letter to Houston and the Rockets, Morey said he could dedicate an entire page to Harden specifically and wrote, "James Harden changed my life."

Less than a month later, Morey was named the 76ers president of basketball operations.

Jason Dumas, an NBA reporter for Bleacher Report, said on social media Monday afternoon that Morey is "unmoved" by Harden's comments. Morey is "holding firm" in his stance that Harden will not be traded unless the 76ers receive adequate compensation, according to the report.

Dumas also reported that Harden's agent advised his client against making the comments.

Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments. He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team.



Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 14, 2023

Harden Has a History of Demanding Trades

This is familiar territory for Harden.

After a months-long, drama-filled saga of trade demands, the Houston Rockets sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team blockbuster deal in January 2021. The move paired Harden with All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. In less than two seasons, Harden appeared in only 80 games for the Nets before wanting another change of scenery.

The 76ers acquired Harden via trade in February of last year in large part because of Harden's relationship with Morey, per multiple reports.

Harden then signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with Philadelphia last summer.

Irving Weighs in on Harden-76ers Feud

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski described Harden as a "disgruntled star" on X, formerly known as Twitter. Irving seemingly took issue with the characterization.

"Is he disgruntled Adrian?" Irving replied to Wojnarowski on X. "Or is he holding Daryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?"