How NBC's Big Schedule Change Affects 'Blacklist', 'Magnum P.I' and More

NBC has decided to shake up its previously announced midseason TV schedule, which will impact a number of shows from the network.

It was revealed on Thursday, January 12 that NBC had decided to delay the release of its new show Found to fall 2023. The crime drama was originally set to come out on Sunday, February 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

This change has led to shows like The Blacklist and Magnum P.I. changing release time and date, so here is everything that you need to know.

How NBC's Big Schedule Change Affects 'The Blacklist', 'Magnum P.I' and More

Found is a forthcoming police procedural show from NBC which focuses on the authorities searching for missing people. It stars Shanola Hampton as public relations specialist Gabi Mosely whose crisis management team heads out in search of those that are missing.

The network confirmed that it was ordering additional scripts as a show of its commitment to the series. Found also stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

In a statement, Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: "After watching the first few episodes of Found, it quickly became clear that our love for this show has continued to grow and grow with each step of the process.

"Our goal is always to find the absolute best home for all our series, and it's particularly the case with one as important as this. By moving it to fall, we're able to better leverage our resources, including lead-in and marketing muscle, enabling us to launch Found to the largest possible audience across all our platforms."

As a result of this decision, Magnum P.I. has changed its schedule and the show will air back-to-back episodes on Sunday, February 19 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, before airing at its normal 9 p.m. timeslot thereafter.

Dubbed an "all-Magnum evening" by NBC, the network shared how there will also be Season 4 encore telecasts from 7 to 8 p.m. ET prior to the show's midseason premiere of its 20-episode fifth season, which has been split into two parts.

The Blacklist's Season 10 premiere will also now be moving from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 26.

Another change to the NBC schedule is that of comedy Grand Crew, which will now launch its second season on Friday, March 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A new release date for Found's first season will be revealed by NBC later in the year, likely closer to fall 2023.