NCAA Football Week 0: Your Guide to the Opening Action

While the NFL typically rules the football roost, the collegiate game is going to steal the spotlight this weekend. The professionals are still playing the final round of preseason games, but NCAA football is kicking off Week 0.

Wait a second. Week 0?

Yes, you read that correctly.

Although the concept of Week 0 may sound impossible—zero implies that something doesn't exist—it's actually the first foray into NCAA football action. And, if you're a fan of all things gridiron-related, you won't want to miss a minute of it.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know.

Drew Pyne #10 of Notre Dame stands behind center in a game last season against North Carolina, on September 24, 2022, in Chapel Hill. Navy vs. Notre Dame is the biggest TV event of NCAA football's Week 0 Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Irish face Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Quarterback Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest star, makes his debut for the Irish. Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty

What Is Week 0 and How Did It Get Its Name?

As mentioned above, Week 0 puts an existential twist on normal football naming conventions. How can there be a week on the schedule if it's number zero?

In practice, though, things do make sense.

Week 1 is the first full weekend of NCAA action. Some teams—there's usually a marquee matchup, plus some smaller programs getting in on the action—will play games the weekend before, but not everyone is involved. Since that initial slate comes before the general start date, that round of games is considered Week 0.

You can think of it this way: The season starts on Week 0, but everyone gets in on the action during Week 1.

Do Week 0 Games Count?

Again, the name "Week 0" would suggest that these games are the final warmups taking place before the regular season opens. In reality, though, that's not the case.

Week 0 games do count. They affect the standings as much as a conference showdown at the tail end of the regular season. And that is what's so great about this weekend's games. After a summer full of NFL training camp and preseason contests, Week 0 provides meaningful action before the NFL regular season officially kicks off.

What Games Are on the Week 0 Schedule and How Do You Watch Them?

Just because most teams have Week 0 off, that doesn't mean you'll be starved for choice on Saturday. Most of the day is covered with NCAA action.

The Week 0 games are as follows:

Navy at Notre Dame (Dublin, Ireland): 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

UTEP at Jacksonville State: 5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

UMass at New Mexico State: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Ohio at San Diego State: 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Hawaii at Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network

San Jose State at USC: 8 p.m. ET, PAC-12 Network

FIU at Louisiana Tech: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

What to Watch for During NCAA Week 0

Given that there's competitive football on tap, most fans will be happy to simply soak up the action. If you're looking to get a bit deeper into the nuts and bolts, though, there are plenty of storylines.

Navy vs. Notre Dame is the biggest TV event of the day, and all eyes will be on the 13th-ranked Irish. Playing in Dublin may seem like an advantage, but it could ratchet up the pressure even further; you don't want to travel across the Atlantic simply to lay an egg, after all.

It will also be interesting to watch how Sam Hartman has adjusted to life in South Bend. While things aren't quite as pronounced as they are at the NFL level, a signal-caller often sets the tone for a team's success or failure. Can the former Wake Forest star keep the ball rolling and thrive in a larger spotlight?

And, on the subject of quarterbacks, two of the later games will also feature interesting prospects under center.

When Ohio takes the field, Kurtis Rourke will officially make his return from a torn ACL. While that injury ended his 2022 campaign early, his numbers didn't suffer; the Canadian threw for upwards of 3,000 yards and tallied 25 touchdowns in 11 games.

His talent is apparent, but returning from a serious injury and making a Week 0 trip to San Diego State will combine to form a tough test. If he and the Bobcats can pass, though, a MAC title could be in the cards.

And, last but certainly not least, the San Jose State vs. USC game is headlined by defending Heisman Trophy-winner Caleb Williams. The quarterback is capable of weaving magic every time he touches the ball, and that alone makes it worth watching the Trojans. NFL fans could also have special interest in watching the star signal-caller, especially if their favorite team will be picking near the top of the 2024 draft.

Who Are the Betting Favorites in Week 0?

With the return of NCAA football, game-by-game betting lines have also returned. If you're tired of simply looking at the futures market and want to get in on some more specific action, the oddsmakers have you covered.

The Week 0 lines, as per FanDuel Sportsbook on Thursday, are as follows: