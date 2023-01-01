Nearly 1,500 Russians Killed in Last Two Days of War: Ukraine

Russian casualties piled up more than usual in the last two days as the 2022 calendar year came to a close. The Ukraine Defense Ministry stated on Sunday that the previous day's toll of Russian soldiers killed was 760, which is much higher than typical daily averages of less than 600.

The defense ministry on Saturday listed 710 Russians killed, which brings the two-day total to 1,470 Russian casualties. Russia has now lost an estimated 106,720 soldiers since the war began in late February 2022.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Sunday night address to the nation said Russia is "afraid" and that he senses "fear."

"They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing. Drones, missiles, anything else will not help them. Because we are together. And they are together only with fear," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine shot down 45 Shahed drones on the first day of the new year, and he called Russians "pathetic."

"Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same. Our defenders were awesome, and on January 1 they showed themselves very well," Zelensky said.

Ukraine defense officials Sunday additionally stated heavy losses of equipment by Russia during the 312th day of the war, including nine armored combat vehicles and 13 automotive equipment and tanks.

Just one week ago, Zelensky said Russia has lost a lot in this war, but that Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep pressing forward.

"Russia has lost everything possible this year," Zelensky said the day after Christmas. "But [Putin] is trying to compensate for his losses with the cunning of his propagandists following missile strikes on our country, on our energy sector.

"There are a few days left in this year. We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us," Zelensky said. "I know that the darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to their new defeats, but we must be prepared for any scenario."

His Christmas message was a little more sobering, including saying there's a loss of hope.

"Our houses and streets can't be so bright. And Christmas bells can ring not so loudly and inspiringly. Through air raid sirens, or even worse – gunshots and explosions," Zelensky said. "And all this together can pose a bigger threat. It is a disappointment. Of the higher forces and their power, of goodness and justice in the world. Loss of hope. Loss of love. Loss of myself ..."

Newsweek reached out to Russia's Ministry of Defense for comment.