The Need to Ask Intelligent Questions of AI

What if I told you what to eat to get your diabetes under control or what color clothes you should wear this summer? You might at least ask me why and you might possibly even disagree. However, several AI-driven apps already do exactly that (Day Two and Stitch Fix). Most don't answer the "why" question and there is no "disagree" button (there is, however, an uninstall button). This is the subtle power of AI. Many people have accepted the lack of human reasoning and started trusting AI where they might not trust their friends. This can be a good thing — or something to change.

Let me explain why is it important to consider questioning and disagreeing with AI-generated directions, whether it be clothes, words, or something else. Before diving further into this explanation, remember that technology itself has been around for a while now and most have grown used to it. It would be unthinkable to ride a horse to work instead of driving or to send a messenger pigeon instead of an email. That is progress and progress can be good. Progress allows people to use something new and they accept that new thing as a part of their lives. AI Technology could be different and accepting AI as it is may not always be a great idea.

Traditional technology has rules based on the idea that it does something when you do something. For example, when you put your car into drive and press the pedal, the car moves forward. If you don't do one of those two things, the car will not move forward. An autonomous vehicle may instead evaluate whether to move forward or not based on several factors such as time of day, the weight of the person sitting inside, any obstacles in front of it, open doors, and a myriad of other factors.

Together, these factors are called "features" that the AI uses to "train" itself and build a "model" of real life. Next time, when real life unfolds, the AI uses this model to "predict" what it should do (or say). This is different from a rules-based technology system. Firstly, how can AI truly gather all the features possible from a universe of real-life variations to make a truly good prediction? Is it even possible? Next, what is the guarantee that on any given day, the AI technology's feature-train-model-predict cycle will match the human intention? These things are complex and these things can go wrong. We should ask questions when an AI predicts something for us.

Fortunately, AI technology comes with reasoning built into it and it can offer answers when we ask questions of it. The caveat is there is neither a market framework nor a legal framework to encourage questions.

Even without a fully developed market and legal framework, developers of AI applications can build monitoring, continuous training and explainability into AI. Monitoring starts with a baseline of real-life features and continually comparing the inputs and outputs of an AI with that baseline. When an AI application detects significant differences or drift during such comparisons, the developer can declare the model unworthy of continuing predictions. They can then use an alternative model or continuously re-train the model based on newly gathered features. Further, developers can use additional mathematical functions to accompany each prediction with an explanation of how they got to the prediction. This means: we have a technical framework, however, we need to recognize that AI is different and build a social, legal and ethical framework to use it for good effect.

Today, AI is narrow and specific. For example, the AI that suggests words as we type email is good at doing that and only that. It is very narrow and very specific. Now, imagine that the same AI which helped you write your email is also capable of modeling your day's communications to predict that you will want to eat Thai food tonight. That is not narrow and not specific.

As we interact with technology over the years, we help developers gather more features with which they can model our life patterns. Sooner or later, AI will have the capability to make broader and more general predictions as opposed to narrow and specific predictions. This will come with increasing complexity in the model development industry as well as for us humans who use these models. It may be in our interest and in the model developer's interest to build a framework to ask questions of our AI before such complexity sets in.

Lastly, consider the effect of each major technology cycle that we have seen so far. There are several ways to break down technology cycles; I will stick to major epochs: steam engine, internal combustion engine, computers, internet and now AI. With the advent of each new technology, the world subtly divides into factions at varying levels. Steam engine brought railroad barons, internal combustion engines brought us the suburbs, the cities, and more connected rural areas. Computers expanded the divide between the knowledge worker and blue-collar worker. The internet divided the world between the well-informed and the less-informed. Unfettered, AI could potentially divide the world between capable and incapable persons. Or it could divide people into worthy and unworthy persons.

Going forward, leaders in technology and across all industries have important questions to answer for themselves. Do we really want to accept this new Age of AI as it is or should we consciously ask questions and learn about it? What are the social, legal and ethical frameworks under which we can avail of the good parts of AI and reject the bad parts? How do we even know what is good AI and what is bad AI?