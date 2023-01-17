'Needy' Golden Retriever Cuddling Pregnant Owner As She Sleeps Melts Hearts

A "needy" Golden Retriever snuggling up to her pregnant owner as she naps has made TikTok users teary-eyed.

In a video shared on January 10, Erika Ekman (@ladyandtheblues) can be seen snoozing on the couch with her dog Lady. However, the video captions had users concerned for the pooch's welfare.

"My dog has been cuddly since I got pregnant," she wrote alongside the post.

"I was taking a nap with her, [but my husband] realized this was not just another nap.

"He took a good look at my dog and went looking for a phone."

Fortunately, the story has a happy ending, with the final moments leaving TikTokers in hysterics. Since being shared, the adorable video has received almost 23 million views and nearly 4 million likes.

Can Your Dog Tell if You're Pregnant?

From showing interest in your baby bump to demanding all of your attention, dogs can sense if their owner is pregnant.

Leigh Siegfried, CEO and founder of Philadelphia-based training school Opportunity Barks, said this is down to dogs' amazing noses.

"A dog's sense of smell is somewhere between 10,000-100,000 more acute than a human's ability to scent," she told Newsweek.

Siegfried said that canines can smell changes in a human's hormones and body chemicals. They can also detect our emotions using scent, which is how they can read your mood or tell if you're ill.

"During pregnancy, hormones shift and are released in different patterns and quantities as the baby develops," she said.

"For every scent receptor a human has, a dog has about 50, which is such a much deeper way to gather information."

'They Just Know'

In the video, 4-year-old Lady and Ekman are enjoying a nap on the sofa in the living room—which Ekman said is a daily occurrence.

Noticing something unusual, her husband grabs his phone and runs over to Lady.

"He took this video," Ekman wrote in the video captions. "So glad he did."

Zooming in on Lady's face reveals her tongue hilariously dangling out, also known as a "blep."

Lady has always been an independent dog, but since Ekman fell pregnant, Lady has barely left her side.

"Although she would always be in the same room with us, she was not particularly a cuddly dog," she told Newsweek.

"Pregnancy definitely changed her behavior and I'm so obsessed with this new Lady that I want to stay pregnant."

The pair nap together almost every day, usually on the couch. However, this is the first time Lady has "blepped."

"The blep during this nap was so rare and precious!" she said. "I'll definitely cherish this video forever and I'm grateful for my husband who decided to it."

As well as being Ekman's "shadow" right now, Lady has also been exhibiting nesting behaviors, such as digging into the carpet.

"It's almost as if she's experiencing a pregnancy with me," Ekman said.

"A lot of our followers said their dogs had similar behaviors and sometimes even produced milk.

"She's curious what's going on and more affectionate towards me. It's cute to think she is doing this to protect the little baby!"

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the sweet scene, with Monkey_Noodle_Collecter writing: "This is a beautiful family."

"She's chosen her forever person for sure," said teaddybear4.

"NOT THE LIL TONGUE BLEP," commented Charli_Puppydog.

"This is so sweet, they just know," wrote Chewy.

However, due Ekman's choice of wording in the captions, some users mistakenly thought Lady had died—and were relieved that she's safe and well.

"I honestly thought you were going to say the dog died," said MissMuffin.

"I was so scared. I thought the dog would be dead," agreed Louise.

However, themainBG wanted to know: "Where did y'all get that couch because it looks extremely comfy."

Lady isn't the only pet whose naptime has gone viral. A senior cat spooning her owner warmed hearts on Reddit recently, while a puppy napping on his owner's face after failing to wake them up received almost 20 million views on TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.